PLATTSBURGH — Corinth's Connor Cleveland won his fifth sportsman feature of the season at Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway on Saturday night.
Cleveland passed Patrick Picotin on the top side to take the lead for good. Cleveland has finished in the top five in all 11 races this season.
