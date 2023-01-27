Circillo, Queensbury top field at Nordic race

LAKE GEORGE-GLENS FALLS NORDIC INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team Scores
Queensbury 11, Shen 39, Johnsburg 39, Lake George 44, Scotia 46, Guilderland 54, Johnstown 58, Saratoga 94.
Top 5 Skiers
1. Patrick Cirillo (Queensbury);24:02.8
2. Brice Williams (Mayfield);24:10.9
3. John Bednarek (Scotia);24:25.0
4. Josh Jenkin (Queensbury);25:02.3
5. Scott Patton (Johnsburg);25:10.5
Other Top 25 Local Skiers
6. Aiden Guay (Queensbury);25:14.5
9. Julian Campopiano (Queensbury);25:41.6
10. Aydan Higgins (Johnsburg);25:55.1
12. Everett McLarty (Lake George);26:00.5
13. Jason Ludlow (Lake George);26:05.9
14. Nick Giambrone (Queensbury);26:12.1
19. Brendan Battersea (Lake George);27:03.6
22. James Richard (Lake George);27:45.8
24. Theigen Plumley (Johnsburg);28:38.8
25. Frank Hill (Saratoga);29:08.3
GIRLS
Team Scores
Shen 9, Queensbury 21, Saratoga 36, Guilderland 54, Johnstown 60,
Top 5 Skiers
1. Raquelle Landa (Shen);25:36.5
2. Courtney Krawiecki (Shen);26:20.6
3. Maddie Powers (Queensbury);27:21.1
4. Fianna Halloran (Mayfield);27:24.8
5. Emma Murray (Saratoga);27:25.4
Other Top 25 Local Skiers
8. Bri Guay (Queensbury);30:34.8
10. Finley Purvis (Queensbury);30:48.9
11. Kayla Grant (Lake George);31:23.5
12. Julia Powell (Queensbury);31:30.3
14. Madelyn Miller (Saratoga);32:03.2
16. Ruby Janssen (Queensbury);32:18.4
17. Sophia Murray (Saratoga);32:21.2
18. Katherine Lieberth (Glens Falls);33:21.1