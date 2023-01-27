 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Circillo, Queensbury top field at Nordic race

LAKE GEORGE-GLENS FALLS NORDIC INVITATIONAL

BOYS

Team Scores

Queensbury 11, Shen 39, Johnsburg 39, Lake George 44, Scotia 46, Guilderland 54, Johnstown 58, Saratoga 94.

Top 5 Skiers

1. Patrick Cirillo (Queensbury);24:02.8

2. Brice Williams (Mayfield);24:10.9

3. John Bednarek (Scotia);24:25.0

4. Josh Jenkin (Queensbury);25:02.3

5. Scott Patton (Johnsburg);25:10.5

Other Top 25 Local Skiers

6. Aiden Guay (Queensbury);25:14.5

9. Julian Campopiano (Queensbury);25:41.6

10. Aydan Higgins (Johnsburg);25:55.1

12. Everett McLarty (Lake George);26:00.5

13. Jason Ludlow (Lake George);26:05.9

14. Nick Giambrone (Queensbury);26:12.1

19. Brendan Battersea (Lake George);27:03.6

22. James Richard (Lake George);27:45.8

24. Theigen Plumley (Johnsburg);28:38.8

25. Frank Hill (Saratoga);29:08.3

GIRLS

Team Scores

Shen 9, Queensbury 21, Saratoga 36, Guilderland 54, Johnstown 60, 

Top 5 Skiers

1. Raquelle Landa (Shen);25:36.5

2. Courtney Krawiecki (Shen);26:20.6

3. Maddie Powers (Queensbury);27:21.1

4. Fianna Halloran (Mayfield);27:24.8

5. Emma Murray (Saratoga);27:25.4

Other Top 25 Local Skiers

8. Bri Guay (Queensbury);30:34.8

10. Finley Purvis (Queensbury);30:48.9

11. Kayla Grant (Lake George);31:23.5

12. Julia Powell (Queensbury);31:30.3

14. Madelyn Miller (Saratoga);32:03.2

16. Ruby Janssen (Queensbury);32:18.4

17. Sophia Murray (Saratoga);32:21.2

18. Katherine Lieberth (Glens Falls);33:21.1

