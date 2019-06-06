{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack has named Chris George the head coach of the men's soccer team.

George was previously the head men's soccer coach at Green Mountain College. He also was the compliance coordinator and spent a year assisting the women's team. He also has spent the last six years as the technical director and girls program director of Queen City FC, out of South Burlington, Vermont.

Prior to Green Mountain, he coached at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments