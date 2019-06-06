QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack has named Chris George the head coach of the men's soccer team.
George was previously the head men's soccer coach at Green Mountain College. He also was the compliance coordinator and spent a year assisting the women's team. He also has spent the last six years as the technical director and girls program director of Queen City FC, out of South Burlington, Vermont.
Prior to Green Mountain, he coached at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.