Queensbury High School cheerleaders Ashlynn Wrobleski and Mackenzie Steves have been invited to perform at the All American Halftime Show at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 1, 2020.
To raise funds for travel, the cheerleaders will host two fundraising events. The first event is at The Tavern in Queensbury, on Oct. 6, from 4-9 p.m.
The second fundraiser is a spaghetti dinner at Coaches’ Corner at 71 Saratoga Ave. in South Glens Falls on Oct. 7, from 4-8 p.m. There will be basket raffles as part of both events.
They also have a GoFundMe page for online donations.
