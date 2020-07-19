Chase, Kelleher lead Independents to win

GLENS FALLS — Queensbury's Matt Chase threw six innings of one-hit ball as the Glens Falls Independents posted their first win of the season on Saturday, beating the Albany Dutch 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader at East Field.
Albany won the second game, 2-0. Both teams play in the Independent Collegiate Baseball League, a league that was formed this summer to give local college-level players a chance to play during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chase struck out seven in the Game 1 victory. Jack Kelleher of Lake George went 2 for 3 and Patrick Henning of Guilderland drove in two runs.
