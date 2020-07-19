Chase, Kelleher lead Independents to win
0 comments

Chase, Kelleher lead Independents to win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Queensbury's Matt Chase threw six innings of one-hit ball as the Glens Falls Independents posted their first win of the season on Saturday, beating the Albany Dutch 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader at East Field.

Albany won the second game, 2-0. Both teams play in the Independent Collegiate Baseball League, a league that was formed this summer to give local college-level players a chance to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chase struck out seven in the Game 1 victory. Jack Kelleher of Lake George went 2 for 3 and Patrick Henning of Guilderland drove in two runs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News