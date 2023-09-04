FORT ANN — The Northstars Soccer Club will host its second annual Cauldron Cup youth soccer tournament on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Golden Goal Sports Park.

The 7-on-7 soccer tournament is for ages 7-14 in boys and girls age divisions, with both day and evening sessions under the lights.

About 200 teams from all areas of the Northeast are expected to participate in the Cauldron Cup tournament. Halloween-themed activities are planned for all players following the tournament.

To register, go to northstarssoccerclub.com. For more information, contact tournament director Todd Cook at toddjosephcook@gmail.com.