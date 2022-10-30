 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carey wins Goblin Gallop 5K race

GLENS FALLS — Ethan Carey of Queensbury was the top runner in Saturday's 29th annual Goblin Gallop 5K race.

Carey completed the course in 15:25, finishing well ahead of the rest of the field. Ramon Dominguez placed second and Christian Mercado was third.

Zofia Schreiber of Hamburg, New Jersey was the top female runner in 21:14, followed by Clara Avery and Justine Trybendis.

There were 130 finishers in the race. The event benefitted the Adirondack Runners and the Nepal Village School Project.

