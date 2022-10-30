Carey wins Goblin Gallop 5K race

GLENS FALLS — Ethan Carey of Queensbury was the top runner in Saturday's 29th annual Goblin Gallop 5K race.

Carey completed the course in 15:25, finishing well ahead of the rest of the field. Ramon Dominguez placed second and Christian Mercado was third.

Zofia Schreiber of Hamburg, New Jersey was the top female runner in 21:14, followed by Clara Avery and Justine Trybendis.

There were 130 finishers in the race. The event benefitted the Adirondack Runners and the Nepal Village School Project.

Goblin Gallop Top 40 Runner (city);Time 1. Ethan Carey (Queensbury);15:25 2. Ramon Domingue (Saratoga);16:48 3. Christian Mercado (Saratoga);16:58 4. Matthew Brown (Minerva);17:22 5. Ryan Healy (Glens Falls);17:47 6. Joshua Defayette (Queensbury);17:48 7. Forrest Slingerland (Glens Falls);18:52 8. Greg Ethier (Ballston Spa);18:54 9. Kyle Antognioni (Queensbury);19:30 10. Cavanagh Powers (Queensbury);19:33 11. Robert Blevins (Queensbury);19:53 12. Sam Mercado (Saratoga);20:15 13. Zofia Schreiber (Hamburg, NJ);21:14 14. Haven Alessi (Glens Falls);21:19 15. Andrew Snell (Queensbury);21:22 16. Timothy Bardin (Queensbury);21:25 17. John Alessi (Glens Falls);22:02 18. Freddy Linehan (Glens Falls);22:08 19. Pete Prindle (Hudson Falls);22:11 20. Mark Weidner (Queensbury);22:14 21. Clara Avery (Glens Falls);22:14 22. Justine Trybendis (Glens Falls);22:19 23. Jeffrey Fountain (Glens Falls);22:19 24. Beth Morrissey (Gansevoort);22:24 25. Reed Braymer (Glens Falls);22:26 26. Ryan Braymer (Glens Falls);22:27 27. Jeffrey Forbes (Glens Falls);23:13 28. Mark Ward (S. Glens Falls);23:23 29. Ben McKeever (Warrensburg);23:36 30. Bill Horne (Bolton Landing);23:37 31. Nicholas Chowske (Queensbury);23:45 32. Nicholas Lamando (Queensbury);23:52 33. William McGivney (Diamond Point);24:19 34. Parker Royael (Glens Falls);24:23 35. Scott Royael (Glens Falls);24:24 36. Jane LaBombard (Glens Falls);24:30 37. Deirdre Donohue (Ticonderoga);24:37 38. Susan Coyner (Glens Falls);24:59 39. Lewis Santon (Glens Falls);25:04 40. Henry Snider (Cambridge);25:11