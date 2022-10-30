Carey wins Goblin Gallop 5K race Post-Star staff report Oct 30, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLENS FALLS — Ethan Carey of Queensbury was the top runner in Saturday's 29th annual Goblin Gallop 5K race.Carey completed the course in 15:25, finishing well ahead of the rest of the field. Ramon Dominguez placed second and Christian Mercado was third. Zofia Schreiber of Hamburg, New Jersey was the top female runner in 21:14, followed by Clara Avery and Justine Trybendis.There were 130 finishers in the race. The event benefitted the Adirondack Runners and the Nepal Village School Project. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Gallop Ethan Carey Sport Goblin Race Finisher Runner Ramon Dominguez Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Powers wins girls race at Foothills championships Maddie Powers won the girls race on her home course as Queensbury High School hosted the Foothills Council cross country championships on Monday. Joseph Girard III named to Jerry West Award watch list Syracuse senior Joseph Girard III, a former Glens Falls standout, has been named to the 2023 Jerry West Award watch list for D-I basketball. Class C football playoff, crossover pairings announced Warrensburg-Lake George and Schuylerville both earned home games this weekend for the Class C quarterfinals of the Section II Football Tournament. Frazier leads way on Adirondack League all-star team The Adirondack League has released its 2022 girls soccer all-star team. ROUNDUP: Fort Ann earned return trip to Class D final; QHS, Salem fall Monday's girls soccer roundup. South High beats QHS, moves on to Sect. II title game (with video) Mackenna Huestis scored two goals as South High pulled out a 5-3 win over Queensbury to earn a spot in the Section II field hockey championship game. BLOG: Section II football playoff possibilities, Week 8 A quick look at the Section II football playoff outlook as we head into Week 8, the final weekend of the regular season. Wolverines romp into Class C semifinals Warrensburg-Lake George racked up 622 total yards as they rolled to a 68-0 Class C quarterfinal win over Cobleskill on Friday night. ROUNDUP: Tigers, L.G., Argyle, Stillwater move on to semifinals Friday's Section II volleyball roundup. Schuylerville wins PKs vs. Glens Falls, moves on to semifinals (updated) Schuylerville won the tie-breaking penalty kicks to get past Glens Falls in a Class B quarterfinal of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Sunday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired Serena Williams teases fans: 'I'm not retired' Serena Williams teases fans: 'I'm not retired' Pro Football Challenge: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz makes his Week 8 NFL picks Pro Football Challenge: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz makes his Week 8 NFL picks