Cantey, Reed named to National Museum of Racing's Joe Hirsch Media Roll of Honor

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Charlsie Cantey, one of the most accomplished and respected television broadcasters in thoroughbred racing history, and Billy Reed, a three-time Eclipse Award-winning writer and the author of more than a dozen sports books, have been selected to the National Museum of Racing's Joe Hirsch Media Roll of Honor.

Cantey is best known for her involvement in television coverage of the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. She got her start in 1975, joining New York City's WOR-TV weekly racing show with Frank Wright and Dave Johnson, becoming one of the first women in such a role. She went on to originate the "horseback interview."

Reed has written for the Herald-Leader in Lexington, Kentucky, the Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky and Sports Illustrated. In addition to his Eclipse Awards, he is an eight-time winner of Kentucky Sportswriter of the Year.

