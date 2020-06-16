Cambridge's Green wins race at Devil's Bowl
0 comments

Cambridge's Green wins race at Devil's Bowl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WEST HAVEN, Vt. — Cambridge drivers had a strong night in the mini sprint division Monday at Devil's Bowl Speedway.

Dakota Green won the 19-lap race, earning his first victory in two years, with teammate Samantha Mulready taking third place.

Also, Middle Granville's Russ Farr was third in the 19-lap super stock race.

No fans were allowed at the racetrack, but more than 600 people watched via Facebook Live video.

Racing returns on Sunday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News