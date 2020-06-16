Cambridge's Green wins race at Devil's Bowl

WEST HAVEN, Vt. — Cambridge drivers had a strong night in the mini sprint division Monday at Devil's Bowl Speedway.
Dakota Green won the 19-lap race, earning his first victory in two years, with teammate Samantha Mulready taking third place.
Also, Middle Granville's Russ Farr was third in the 19-lap super stock race.
No fans were allowed at the racetrack, but more than 600 people watched via Facebook Live video.
Racing returns on Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!