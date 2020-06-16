Cambridge's Green wins race at Devil's Bowl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEST HAVEN, Vt. — Cambridge drivers had a strong night in the mini sprint division Monday at Devil's Bowl Speedway.

Dakota Green won the 19-lap race, earning his first victory in two years, with teammate Samantha Mulready taking third place.

Also, Middle Granville's Russ Farr was third in the 19-lap super stock race.

No fans were allowed at the racetrack, but more than 600 people watched via Facebook Live video.

Racing returns on Sunday.

