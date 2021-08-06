Cambridge's Angie Dill shines on world stage

Angie Dill thought she had gone up against some tough competition facing the boys in high school wrestling.
Then she faced the girls on the national and world stage this spring and summer.
But the incoming junior at Cambridge High School shined in the spotlight of her sport. Two weeks ago, she earned a bronze medal in her weight division at the Women’s Cadet World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
“I didn’t come in with any expectations — I had never been to any international competition,” said Dill, 16, who wrestles for Salem-Cambridge during the scholastic season, often giving up 10 pounds to her male opponents.
“It was the toughest competition I’ve ever gone up against, and most of the girls have double my experience.”
Wrestling at 43 kg (95 pounds), Dill went 3-1 in the World Championships for the Cadet (15-16) age division, losing only to the eventual gold medalist. She took third with a 33-second pin of Aida Alzhanova of Kazakhstan on July 22.
Her points also helped the U.S. Women’s Cadet team capture its first world championship.
“I was just excited that I wrestled well and helped my team win gold,” Dill said. “I really didn’t know how I was going to do.”
Girls and women compete in freestyle wrestling — one of the two Olympic styles, Greco-Roman being the other. Freestyle is similar to folkstyle, the high school style of wrestling, but faster paced. Greco, meanwhile, features upper-body throws.
Dill enjoys Greco, as well, and she trains in both styles at the Curby Training Center in Troy with coach Joe Uccellini. Her older brother, Charlie, is heading to the national Olympic Greco-Roman training center at Northern Michigan this fall.
“I do prefer Greco, but there’s no girls division yet,” she said. “I like competing in boys Greco. In a way, I kind of wrestle Greco in freestyle. I get in trouble sometimes because I forget about my legs.”
Dill took third at the Cadet Worlds by using her opponent’s momentum against her, catching her in a headlock and pinning her — a countermove typical of Dill’s explosive athletic style.
“I do mainly upper body,” said Dill, who started wrestling in seventh grade for Salem-Cambridge coach Frank Fronhofer II. “I just tie up, I like counters and defensive throws, whereas most girls want to shoot for the legs. I’m able to jack them up to where I want them and force them into my positions.”
“She looks fantastic — she can wrestle from any position,” said Uccellini, a former Tamarac standout. “She’s a counter wrestler. She hit three or four throws at worlds that some athletes in freestyle just don’t see.”
Dill’s journey to Hungary started in May with a trip to the national championships in Irving, Texas, where she won a best-of-three final to make the U.S. national team. Then she trained for weeks at Curby with other wrestlers who were heading to Fargo for the USA Wrestling Junior and U-16 championships in July.
The trip to Europe was a thrill for Dill, who said she had never been overseas.
“Budapest was really pretty, all the architecture,” she said. “The tournament was more professional than any in the U.S.”
Dill is eligible for one more year in the Cadet age group, and said she would like to go back, and continue on with wrestling.
“I would like to achieve more than I did,” she said. “I’d like to go farther with it.”
