Cambridge, Fort Edward girls, North Warren boys claim Section II titles

On Saturday, Cambridge, Fort Edward, Queensbury and Whitehall will be at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy to take a shot at a Section II basketball title in girls basketball.
Section II Championships
(at Hudson Valley Community College)
Class C
Cambridge 68-44 Maple Hill, Final
The Cambridge girls basketball team captured its third straight Section II Class C championship Saturday with a 68-44 victory over Maple Hill
Class A
Queensbury 39-52 Averill Park, Final
Class D
Fort Edward 46-28 Whitehall, Final
Fort Edward won its first Class D championship of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament since 2016 with a 46-28 win over Whitehall.
North Warren defeated Argyle 62-51 to win the Class D Section II crown in boys basketball at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
North Warren won its first Section II boys basketball title in 20 years with a 62-51 win over Argyle on Saturday.
