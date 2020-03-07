Cambridge, Fort Edward girls, North Warren boys claim Section II titles
On Saturday, Cambridge, Fort Edward, Queensbury and Whitehall will be at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy to take a shot at a Section II basketball title in girls basketball.

Section II Championships

(at Hudson Valley Community College)

Class C

Cambridge 68-44 Maple Hill, Final

Class A

Queensbury 39-52 Averill Park, Final

Class D

Fort Edward 46-28 Whitehall, Final

North Warren defeated Argyle 62-51 to win the Class D Section II crown in boys basketball at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

