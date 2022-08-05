 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Byrne's no-hitter leads Warrensburg to TCML title

Piece Byrne pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Warrensburg beat Hartford 4-0 in the Tri-County Middle League baseball championship game.

WARRENSBURG 4, HARTFORD 0

League: TCML baseball championship

Hartford;000;000;0— 0 0 0

Warrensburg;201;100;x —4 7 2

WP — Pierce Byrne (5-0). LP — Allen. 2B — Remington. 3B — Byrne, Hubert.

Notes: Austin Shepler had a huge two-out, two-run single in the first inning to give Warrensburg a 2-0 lead. Byrne also had an RBI triple. Jace Hubert went 3 for 3 with a triple and Caleb Remington went 1 for 1 with a double. Warrensburg finished the season 15-1.

