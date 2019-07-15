QUEENSBURY — At last week’s Adirondack Runners Summer Track Series, 7-year-old Jackson Bush ran 50 meters in 10.7 seconds, the 100 in 22.9 seconds, the 200 in 51.5 seconds and the 400 in 2:04.
Hannah Dennett (6) ran the 50 in 10.9 seconds, the 100 in 25.8 seconds and the 200 in 60.1 seconds. Claire Graney (3) ran the 50 in 13.4 seconds, the 100 in 28.9 seconds and the 200 in 60.1 seconds. Lucas Haggard (5) ran the 50 in 10.8 seconds, the 100 in 16.5 seconds, the 200 in 35.4 seconds and the 400 in 1:39.4. Ella Morrill (9) ran the 50 in 8.7 seconds, the 100 in 17.3 seconds, the 200 in 42.4 seconds and the mile in 8:36.9. Domenica Kissane (2) ran the 50 in 30.7 seconds and the 100 in 59.7 seconds.
In the 4-by-100 relay, the team of Jackson Sellingham (9), Lucas Graham (11), Zach Graham (6) and Evan Graham (7) ran 1:23, while the team of Aria Barnes (5), Lydia Loveland (4), Lyla Beagle (5) and Blaire Loveland (2) ran a 1:47.
The series is run every Tuesday in June and July at 6 p.m. at the Queensbury High School track. All ages are welcome. There are no charges for the series.
