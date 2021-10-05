 Skip to main content
Burke stands out at Bentley
WALTHAM, Mass. -- Former Lake George standout Jazzy Burke, a freshman at Bentley University, has been named the Volleyball Libero of the Week in the Northeast-10 Conference.

In a three-set sweep of Saint Anselm last week, Burke recorded 24 digs and had one ace for the Falcons women's volleyball team.

Burke is fourth in the conference in digs, averaging 4.67 per set, and she had a season high of 30 in a five-set loss to Holy Family last month.

