Tim McManus had no idea where East Field was.

Here he was, a young sportswriter at The Post-Star in the winter of 2007, and he happened to ask about Glens Falls’ famous ballfield.

Sports Editor Greg Brownell answered by bringing McManus up Dix Avenue to the field himself.

“I was brand new and we hadn’t had any summer sports yet, but Greg couldn’t believe that I didn’t know this piece of Glens Falls sports history,” McManus recalled in a recent email. “So we jumped right in his car in the freezing cold, on deadline, and he took me to East Field. That’s how much local institutions meant to him.”

That kind of dedication over the last four decades have made Greg Brownell a fixture on the Glens Falls sports scene.

Brownell, The Post-Star’s longtime sports editor, wraps up a 42-year career on Sunday as he heads into retirement.

While Brownell preferred to leave quietly, several people who worked with and for Brownell expressed their admiration for his decades of hard work, attention to detail and sacrifice to make The Post-Star’s sports coverage the best it could be.

“If your school plays in the Glens Falls area, your teams owe Greg Brownell a major, major thank you,” Tim Reynolds posted on his Facebook page Thursday. Reynolds worked with Brownell at the paper from 1991 through 1994 and is now the national basketball writer for The Associated Press.

“No one has done more to champion high school sports for the Foothills, Wasaren, MVAC world than Greg. NO ONE,” Reynolds wrote. “He’s been to Indian Lake and Plattsburgh and Buffalo and wherever the story is. He wrote it all with class and grace. No ego at all. He’s truly one of a kind.”

“Greg Brownell is simply of another generation,” said former sports editor Ken Tingley, who retired in 2021 as managing editor of The Post-Star. “He is among the very last to spend an entire career in one place doing a job he loves for more than 40 years. But Greg’s longevity at The Post-Star is secondary to the integrity and commitment in which he performed his mission of telling the stories of hometown athletes and coaches.”

Brownell, 63, began his career at the paper in 1981, after graduating from Plattsburgh State. He was a sports writer and then assistant sports editor for many years before succeeding Tingley in the sports editor’s chair in 1999.

A meticulous planner and forward thinker, Brownell shepherded The Post-Star sports department through the long transition from newsprint to a digital-first medium. He was a writer’s editor, coaching many young writers as a springboard to their careers.

“Unequivocally the best boss I’ve ever had,” said former sportswriter Will Springstead, who worked for Brownell for 18 years. “He would go to great lengths to make you — as a reporter or a page designer or even a photographer who worked with sports — comfortable in what was expected. … The thing that I appreciated so much was he always worked with you to make sure that you were comfortable and that the product looked better. That’s the outstanding memory I have.”

“I think fondly of my time at The Post-Star for many reasons, but chief among them was being able to work for Greg, who took so much time and care to help all the young writers who came under his wing,” wrote Kate Fagan, who moved on to a career as an author, and spent several years at ESPN The Magazine, ESPNW and ESPN.com. “He taught us all the X’s and O’s of what needed to be done to put out a paper, but encouraged us to think, write creatively and go after big stories.”

Brownell’s calm and gentlemanly demeanor smoothed over the occasional ruffled feathers of coaches, parents and the community, as he took time to make connections with the public.

“The most patient guy I’ve come across, in spite of people being over the top sometimes,” said Springstead, who is now at the Daily Gazette in Schenectady. “He would spend more time talking with the public, trying to get them on our side, than most of us would ever have the patience for. I think that was appreciated by them. He was determined to catch more flies with honey than vinegar.”

Brownell was also a leading advocate for girls’ and women’s sports, expanding the coverage of girls’ sports as athletic opportunities for females grew from the 1990s and beyond. Several women worked as sportswriters at The Post-Star over the years.

“Greg’s commitment to the coverage of girls and women’s sports was unparalleled at newspapers nationally, as was his commitment to diversity at the newspaper,” Tingley said. “Ultimately, Greg’s legacy will be that he cared about the men and women, boys and girls that he covered in the newspaper and the people who worked for him.”

Brownell’s excellence as a writer is highlighted in his ability to get right to the heart of a story, giving the reader all of the information needed in a short space of words.

“I think a lot of people who came in when Greg was well into his editing career never knew how good of a writer he was,” said McManus, who worked for The Post-Star from 2007 through 2012. “But if you read his old (Adirondack) Red Wings (hockey team) stuff or his columns, he was a brilliant writer. Never tried to do much, just trusted the story, got out of the way.”

“I’ve known Greg since he started in the business, and he’s always been a really professional, thorough guy,” said Mike Kane, a longtime Capital District sports writer who spent nearly two decades covering the Adirondack Red Wings for the Schenectady Gazette. “He’s very serious about the job and always works hard to do a good job. He walked right in with the Red Wings — he hadn’t been out covering the team before that, but just stepped right in and did a good solid job with that.”

For Brownell, no job was too small. Even as sports editor, he did the little things, like formatting horse racing results and working the majority of Sundays so his staff could enjoy a day off. In later years as the news staff shrank, Brownell was willing to grab a camera and head to a fire or cover a big snowstorm.

“Here he was, the most tenured person on staff, the editor with a national reputation, the guy who built this department that people came from all over the country to work at, and he was still the one typing up the majority of the bowling scores,” McManus said. “By doing that, he freed everyone up to not only tell amazing stories that benefited the community, but to reach our full potential as journalists and make our own names. None of that is possible without him being so unselfish and willing to do the grunt work behind the scenes to put out a paper every day. And when you did have to do a task that felt small, how could you ever complain when you knew your leader wasn’t asking you to do something they wouldn’t be first to do themselves?”

“He was the most meticulous, organized, unflappable reporter I ever worked with,” Reynolds said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be in this business for 32 years. I wouldn’t have made it 32 days without Greg. He’s the greatest teacher-by-example I’ve ever had in this business. He’s been the heartbeat of sports in the Glens Falls region for 42 years. He’s touched hundreds of thousands of lives, if not more, with his words. And he did it with humility and class.”