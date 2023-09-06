SARATOGA SPRINGS — In a race to the wire, Linda Rice and Chad Brown finished in a dead heat for the training title at Saratoga Race Course.

The 40-day summer meet at the Spa wrapped up on Monday after generating more than 1.1 million in paid attendance and a total all-sources wagering handle of $799,229,288, the third largest in meet history.

The attendance — up by 2.8% over 2022 — was the best at the track since 2018, despite one of the wettest summers on record that forced a record 65 races off the turf. The average daily attendance was 27,642, best since 2019.

Rice and Brown both finished the summer meet with 35 winners, with Rice pulling into a tie thanks to Lt. Mitchell, a 3-year-old gelding who won the 11th and final race Monday.

It was Rice’s second training title at Saratoga, and the third straight for Brown, the Mechanicville native who has taken top honors six times.

Irad Ortiz Jr. ran away with the jockey riding title with 62 winners this season. His closest competition was his younger brother, Jose, who piloted Lt. Mitchell in the finale to finish with 37 winners.

Klaravich Stables, which saddled a record-tying 22 winners, was the leading owner of the meet for the second straight year.

The 2023 Saratoga meet also saw 14 horse deaths, of which eight were classified as racing deaths by the state gaming commission. The New York Racing Association on Monday announced new regulations to ensure the safety of horses at the track.

“At the same time, the continued success of Saratoga depends upon our ability to continuously enhance equine safety through science and technology,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said in a press release. “In the coming months, NYRA will make significant investments in PET scan imaging to identify pre-existing injuries; finalize the path forward regarding the adoption of synthetic surfaces at each venue; and expand the use of biometric wearable devices. Horses, fans and the racing community deserve nothing less.”