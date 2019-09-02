{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Darren Brown of East Weymouth, Mass., won the Lake George Triathlon and Robert Hollinger of Newbury, Mass. won the Big George Triathlon over the weekend.

Hollinger led the way in the longer Big George race on Sunday with a time of 4:14:12. Queensbury's Kevin Long was seventh (4:43:50). Sarah Leskosky of Drums, Pa., was the top female runner (5:09:11).

Paul DiCaprio of Queensbury won the Aquabike portion of the Big George, which included the swimming and cycling portions of the race, in 3:18:19.

Brown's winning time in Saturday's Lake George Triathlon was 2:02:41. Charles Lester of Saratoga was the top local finisher in sixth (2:17:56). Brooke Kelley of Plattsburgh was the top female runner, taking ninth overall (2:20:32).

Tom Hansen of South Glens Falls was second in the Aquabike portion of that race (1:40:29). Tommaso Manetti of Boston was first among the Northeast Collegiate Triathlon Conference entrants in the triathlon with a time of 2:05:21.

Christopher Rochford of Atlantic City, N.J. was the King George winner as having the best combined times from the two main events (7:06:48). 

