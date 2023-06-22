ONEONTA — Madelyn Brophy of Greenwich was named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District Tennis Team announced by the College Sports Communicators.

The award recognizes student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Brophy was a senior member of the SUNY Oneonta women's tennis team this past season.

Brophy, an early childhood education major, has a GPA of 3.89. She was 3-9 overall in singles matches and 5-2 in doubles (5-0 within the league), earning her second-team All-SUNYAC recognition.