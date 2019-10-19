ELMONT — Two horses owned and bred by Chester and Mary Broman at their Chestertown farm won stakes races Saturday at Belmont Park’s Empire Showcase Day for New York-breds.
Mr. Buff captured the $300,000 Empire Classic by a length over Dynamax Prime. Under Junior Alvarado, the 5-year-old gelding took the lead four furlongs into the 1 1/8-mile dirt race and then hung on for trainer John Kimmel. The winning time was 1:48.65. It was the fourth win in seven starts for Mr. Buff.
Pauseforthecause, a 4-year-old filly, won the $150,000 Iroquois by 3 ½ lengths under Jose Ortiz. She finished the 6 /2 furlongs in 1:15.62.
