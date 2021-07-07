Brockway leads Argyle past Warrensburg

ARGYLE 5, WARRENSBURG 4
League: Tri-County Middle League Baseball
Argyle;103;000;1 —;5;3;5
Warrensburg;101;101;0 —;4;8;1
WP — Connor Brockway 2-0. LP — Daalten DeMarsh. 2B — Shea Squires (A), Daalton DeMarsh (W).
Argyle highlights: Connor Brockway complete game, 7 K, 1-2 run and RBI, Shea Squires double and run scored.
Warrensburg highlights: Landon Olden 2-3 2 runs, RBI, Caden Allen 3 IP, 1 hit, 7 K, Daalton DeMarsh 4 IP, 8 K, double and run scored.
Records: Argyle 2-1.
Notes: Connor Brockway struck out seven in pitching a complete game to lead Argyle to a win. Daalten DeMarsh and Caden Allen combined on a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts for Warrensburg.
WARRENSBURG 18, ADIRONDACK 10
League: Tri-County Middle League Softball
Warrensburg;335;205;x —;18;15;1
Adirondack;104;005;x —;10;6;1
WP — Hope Sherman, 4-0. LP — Addison Swan, 0-3. 2B — Maddie Monahan (W), Alexis Brodie (W), Sophia Fiorentino (W).
Warrensburg highlights: Zailey Baker 2-4, R, 3 RBI, Maddie Monahan 3-3, 2B, 3 R, HBP, Alexis Brodie 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI.
Adirondack highlights: Ruth Brior 0-1, 3 R, 3 BB, K, RBI, Isabella Tucci 3-4, R, 2 RBI, Kaitlyn Stonitsch 1-4, R, RBI, Memphis Facey 1-1, R, RBI.
Records: Warrensburg 4-0. Adirondack 0-3.
Notes: Warrensburg jumped out to an early lead and pulled away quickly in this TCML softball matchup. The visitors capitalized on 15 hits to pull ahead to 4-0 on the season. Maddie Monahan and Zailey Baker combined for 4 runs on 5 hits, while Isabella Tucci continued her hot streak for Adirondack, going 3-4 at the plate.