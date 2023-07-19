Free time is at a premium for Brigid Duffy these days.

Speaking by phone after walking back from a summer class at West Point last week, the former Queensbury standout summed up her busy schedule.

“If I have too much free time, I wouldn’t know what to do with myself,” said Duffy, a rising sophomore at the United States Military Academy.

Not only has preseason started for the Army women’s soccer team, but Duffy had just returned to the West Point campus from a three-day tryout for the U.S. women’s lacrosse U20 team.

Duffy, 19, was one of 42 players chosen for the U.S. training team, out of 98 initial candidates at the tryout held July 7-9 at the USA Lacrosse headquarters in Maryland.

“It was crazy — I was playing with some of the best in the country,” said Duffy, who earned multiple honors in lacrosse as a freshman in the spring. “It raises your level to a whole new stage. You’re held to a higher standard than playing in the normal season.”

Duffy has experience playing on the U.S. U18 team last year in a tournament at the USA Lacrosse complex against the Canadian and Akwesasne national teams.

There is one more tryout next month to choose the final 18 to 22 players for the U.S. team that will play in the women’s lacrosse U20 World Championships next summer in Hong Kong.

“I’m pretty hopeful right now — I’m just keeping my stick skills up and see how it goes,” Duffy said.

She’s also juggling a philosophy class — to lighten her courseload in the fall — with soccer workouts this summer.

“It’s nice because of how early our preseason is, I have time to get back in a groove,” Duffy said.

A year after leading Queensbury to the state finals, Duffy enjoyed an outstanding lacrosse season that saw her become the first Army player to be named to the USA Lacrosse All-American second team — the only freshman so honored.

The standout midfielder was also named the Patriot League Rookie of the Year, and finished the season with 56 goals and 26 assists for 82 points as she helped the Black Knights finish 15-4, including their first NCAA tournament berth.

“I was pretty excited with my performance this year — there was a lot coming at me at once, but I had a lot of fun,” Duffy said. “We have so much talent on our team — we can go so much farther in the next couple of seasons.”

Since the end of her spring semester on May 20, she has done some military training — “I got to rappel out of a helicopter, that was fun,” she said — and picked her classes for next year.

“As a freshman, you don’t take any major classes — going into sophomore year, you select your major,” Duffy said. “I’m on a pre-med track, so I’m majoring in life sciences because I’m hoping to go to med school.”

The heavy workload of being a cadet-athlete, balancing academics, sports and a demanding Army routine is made easier knowing she’s not alone.

“It’s definitely a struggle, but it’s a struggle that everyone else is going through at the same time,” Duffy said.