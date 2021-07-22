Brayden Dock wins NENY Junior Golf Tour event

ALTAMONT — Brayden Dock of Queensbury captured the third Northeastern New York PGA Junior Golf Tour Summer Major of the season Thursday.

Dock, an incoming sophomore at Glens Falls High School, shot a 74-72—146 at Orchard Creek Golf Club to finish 4 over par and No. 1 overall for the boys. He also won the boys 13-15 age division.

Carter Sica and Kellen Dean, both of Saratoga Springs, placed second and third in the boys 13-15 age division with scores of 149 and 151, respectively.

Other local boys finishing in the top 10 of the 13-15 age division were Queensbury's Tanner Fearman, who finished sixth with a 160, and South Glens Falls' Matthew Kirk, who placed seventh with a 163.

In the boys 16-18 division, Saratoga's Will Braxton shot a 149 for a tie for third place, and Wilton's Dixon Boggs was tied for sixth with a 154. Hudson Falls' Ben Swartz and Wilton's Luke Baringer were part of a tie for 14th.

