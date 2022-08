MILFORD, Conn. — Queensbury's Brayden Dock finished in a tie for 12th place Wednesday at the Northern Junior Golf Championship at Great River Golf Club.

Dock, an incoming junior at Glens Falls High School, shot a 73 and 74 in the two-day tournament to finish at 3-over 147 to finish in a five-way tie.

Dock, 15, was coming off a tie for 16th last week at the New York State Junior Golf Championships.