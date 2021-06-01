Women's pro bowling tour stops in South Glens Falls

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Professional Women's Bowling Association Albany Open will be held Friday and Saturday at Kingpin's Alley.

An official practice round will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. The first two rounds will be contested on Friday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The third and fourth rounds are set for Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively, followed by the stepladder finals at 6 p.m. The finals will be broadcast live on BowlTV.com.

The PBWA is making its first appearance in South Glens Falls. Several players from the Capital District are slated to compete in the PWBA Albany Open, including Jessica Aiezza of Mechanicville, Broadalbin's Jessica Abel and Schenectady's Liz Kuhlkin and Janelle Irwin.

Spectators will be allowed at the PWBA Albany Open. For more information about capacity and cost, contact Kingpin's Alley at kingpinsalley.com.

