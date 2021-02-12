ROUNDUP: South High, H-L post wins

Dalton Jones posted a triple of 673 and Jacob Hill rolled a 669 as South Glens Falls blanked Queensbury in high school bowling. Hadley-Luzerne beat Lake George in a match in which the teams were separated by 69 pins.
SOUTH HIGH 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Site: Kingpin Alley
South Glens Falls (3,517)
Dalton Jones;277,149,247-673
Jacob Hall;260,172,237-669
Willis Bickford;223,194,183-600
Chris Sharpe;231,190,160-581
Queensbury (2,594)
Cameron Fuller;169,210,201-580
Britney Persutti;133,136,162-431
Max Nussbaum;121,157,148-426
Manny Ramos;99,192,104-395
Team records: South Glens Falls 27-4. Queensbury 1-11
HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, LAKE GEORGE 1
Site: Lake George Lanes and Games
Hadley-Luzerne (2,486)
Isaiah Smead;147,173,216-536
Kaylee Iverson;134,167,134-435
Preston Allen;152,125,149-426
Garret Carlton;93,129,172-394
Lake George (2,417)
Garrett Dunsmore;203,188,216-607
Max Dickinson;173,132,140-445
Robbie Orvasky;131,181,103-415
Matthew Orvasky;122,113,98-333
Team records: Hadley-Luzerne 13-39. Lake George 20-28