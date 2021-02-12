 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: South High, H-L post wins
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: South High, H-L post wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dalton Jones posted a triple of 673 and Jacob Hill rolled a 669 as South Glens Falls blanked Queensbury in high school bowling. Hadley-Luzerne beat Lake George in a match in which the teams were separated by 69 pins.

SOUTH HIGH 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Site: Kingpin Alley

South Glens Falls (3,517)

Dalton Jones;277,149,247-673

Jacob Hall;260,172,237-669

Willis Bickford;223,194,183-600

Chris Sharpe;231,190,160-581

Queensbury (2,594)

Cameron Fuller;169,210,201-580

Britney Persutti;133,136,162-431

Max Nussbaum;121,157,148-426

Manny Ramos;99,192,104-395

Team records: South Glens Falls 27-4. Queensbury 1-11

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, LAKE GEORGE 1

Site: Lake George Lanes and Games

Hadley-Luzerne (2,486)

Isaiah Smead;147,173,216-536

Kaylee Iverson;134,167,134-435

Preston Allen;152,125,149-426

Garret Carlton;93,129,172-394

Lake George (2,417)

Garrett Dunsmore;203,188,216-607

Max Dickinson;173,132,140-445

Robbie Orvasky;131,181,103-415

Matthew Orvasky;122,113,98-333

Team records: Hadley-Luzerne 13-39. Lake George 20-28

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News