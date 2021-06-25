 Skip to main content
Local bowling scores — June 25
Slate Valley Lanes

Wed. Fun League — 6/23

Bernie Lurvey 300-661; Zach Hollister 244-614; John McKeighan 238,213-615; Dan Wood 232; Will Bohley 211,248,231-690; Carynn Bohley 199; Jerald Schultz 214,285,237-736; D.J. Ludwikowski 232; Nick Wilbur 250,253-686; Daryl Baker 250,204-611; Sam McDonald 241; Jim Briggs 201,210,228-639.

Coffee & Donut — 6/25

Jane Keys 188; Dona Crandall 195.

Coffee & Donut

Shirley Reid 190; Marsha Smith 187; Phyliss Borden 187,191; Linda Holcomb 200; Sue Pardy 180,182.

