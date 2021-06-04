Local Bowling Results — June 4

Slate Valley Lanes
Wednesday Fun League — 6/2
Will Bohley 233-630; Carynn Bohley 201,180-542; Jerald Schultz 261; DJ Ludwikowski 225,209-607; Amy Orvis 233-544; Dan Wood 202,200,259-661; Joel Rudnicki 205,218; Sam Mcdonald 202; Zach Hollister 231,217-637; Bernie Lurvey 212,200,278-690; Nick Wilbur 211; Daryl Baker 232-611.
Coffee & Donut — 6/4
Linda Holcomb 183; Shirley Reid 189,232-596; Jane Keys 203; Dona Crandall 214; Cheryl Lurvey 192; Sandi Behan 186.
