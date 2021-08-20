Local Bowling Results — Aug. 20 Aug 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Slate Valley Lanes Coffee & Donut — 8/13Linda Holcomb 188; Mary Talmadge 201. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight Jimmy Garoppolo will be a starting quarterback...somewhere else? AP Jimmy Garoppolo will be a starting quarterback...somewhere else? How can you book MLB teams that have nothing to play for? AP How can you book MLB teams that have nothing to play for? Can the New York Yankees catch the Tampa Bay Rays for the division? AP Can the New York Yankees catch the Tampa Bay Rays for the division? Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story