SCHENECTADY — Glens Falls junior Jocelyn Smith qualified first for the Section II bowling composite team for states at the girls sectional championship tournament, held Thursday at Boulevard Bowl.

Smith rolled the high triple of the day in Class B, recording a 681 in her six-game series of 1,295, which earned her a Section II championship patch. She had a high game of 257.

She earned a spot for the second year in a row on the composite team for the State Bowling Tournament, made up of the top bowlers who were not on one of the sectional championship teams: Mohonasen (Class A), Schalmont (Class B) or Schoharie (Class C-D).

The state tournament is scheduled for March 10-12 at Strike N' Spare Lanes in Syracuse.