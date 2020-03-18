Bowling Scores — March 18

Broadway Lanes
HF/FE Mixed Industrial — 3/13
Nick Barker 215; Jeffrey Boyer 244-628; Tom Kilmartin 208,255,213-676; Jeremiah Gifford 226,244,215-685; Lee Crowd 185; Steve Hanson 215; Dryl Wood 227,205,236-668; Nick Gebo 225,231-637; Art Couture 278-624; Doug Barrass 235; Ray VanTassell 232,213,203-648; Joe Case 222; Ian Ladd 225; Chasidy Steady 192,182; Mark Ross 223,209-630; Hanna Bickford 183,195; Amber Campbell 187,198-555; April Touchette 191; Brett Stuttard 234,253,245-732; Briana Bickford 181,201,185-567; Jack Bickford 220,226-607; Marsha Pond 189; Lloyd Thomas 206,201,203-610; Cody Thomas 207; Mark Seacord 221,221-617; David Birkheimer 241,201-636; Tracy Conlin 207,233-621; Mark Rock 200; Jim Wells 212,235-606; Chris Rock 249-623; Steve Rock 211,279-677; Philip Rock 234,201-612; Chris Bedarczyk 225,217,253-695.
Kingpin’s Alley
Kingpin Classic — 3/9
John Confalone 280,247,244,217-988; Rick Bogholtz 205,276,247,257-985; Tom Yadanza 224,258,247,245-974; Brandon Boyer 257,213,227,274-971; Sonny Goldsmith 254,213,255,244-966; Aaron Holtby 234,226,248,243-951; Al Barcomb 226,248,279-944; Marc Lambert 256,222,264-939; Tim Prouty 237,238,259,201-935; Devan VanGuilder 279,224,238-932; Ben Bohannon 256,204,226,244-930; Elton Smith 247,235,269-930; BJ Skiffington 266,256,209-925; Adrien Hollister 279,222,225-923; Harold Lawson 219,257,253-922; Shawn Junko 257,232,237-920; Creamer Winters 256,206,275-917; Frank Cataldo 234,248,238-906; Howard Raych 246,217,248-905; Larry Varecka 212,260,247-903; Dave Simons 257,224,220-896; Erik Gordon 236,234,242-895; Lester Lemery 242,245,200,208-895; Rick Clothier 235,201,259-894; Chris Bruno 226,234,235-891; Ethan Kelsey 216,269,210-890; Blaine Phair 212,256,228-885; Jason McCotter 243,245,224-884; Kara Rapp 245,262,218-884; Ryan Benosky 257,267-874; Don Billington 228,236,225-861; Tony Maresco 244, 205,246-859; Ben Keech 211,223,214,210-858; Scott George 224,226,209-850; Bob Pearsall 221,210,223-850; Emily Wilson 204,224,226-848; Adam Niedhammer 220,204,247-843; DJ Bohannon 226,228,205-841; Pete Temeles 225,218,213-841; Meg Lambert 257,212-841; Bruce Lemelin 236,221-840; Eric Evans 213,237-840; Wade White 225,202,208,204-839; Vinnie Nichols 213,267-838; Matt Hall 214,252-838; Brian Palmer 224,224,224-834; Barry Brockway 201,219,213-832; Dan Wilson 267-826; Anlyn Billington 224,223,216-820; Craig Morrell 216,214-818; Frank Pelletier 215,216-816; Barry Bisner 224,210,214-814; Kaylee White 216,202,214-813; Nick Fuller 222,204,225-810; John Duguay 214,211-802; Nelson Weller 209,231-800; Darren Camp 220,224-800.
L.G. Lanes & Games
Lake George Youngsters — 3/9
Nancy McQueeney 185,171; Rita French 176; Jacquie Jones 180; John Gunther 202,217; Fran Taitel 216,155,188-559; Sabrina Harpp 182; Debbie Duell 170; Liz White 202.
Koffee Klatcher — 3/12
Sabrina Harpp 170; Shari Harrison 194,190,192-533; Jessica Hoyt 194,153,186-576; Joyce Thyrring 193; Cathy Hodgkins 191; Hazell Annesi 183.
Tyros — 3/10
Sabrina Harpp 176; Joan Angell 162,177,198-537; Irene Mcglashan 185; Debbie Duell 184; Shari Harrison 184.
Tri-county Mixers — 3/10
Daryl Hitchcock 195,202,203-600; Chris May 208,202; Mark Polverelli Sr 204; Josh Lylyk Sr 200; Rycky Stark Jr 210,236,219-665; Tony Carroccia 221; Matt Hall 212,240,165-617; Joe Shortsleeves 201; Craig Baker 210; Barry Bisner 213,212,182-607; Skip Barth 218,206; Fran Taitel 229,196,192-617; Mike Mulcahy 253,184,189-626; Kevin Mulcahy 215,246,197-658; Sabrina Harpp 212,266,181-659; Mike Dane 242,280,212-737; John Gunther 227,196,195-618; Mike Smith 208; Joe Mastrodomenico 200; Sean Smith 201; Stan Ellsworth 211; Brian Ferguson 241; Stephen Peacock 224.
Matinee Dolls — 3/10
Elaine Manor 173; Jo Ellen McGuire 187,177; Debbie Duell 174.
Slate Valley Lanes
Wed. Night Mixed — 3/11
Dick Caron 206; Matt Wood 239,235,229-703; Matt McCollum 257,225-677; Jeffrey Loveland Jr. 225,264,210-699; Bryan Warner 234,221,227-682; Clint Dekalb 201,203,215-619; Bill Davis ,207; Greg Howard ,209; Rusty Wescott III 247; Kim Wilbur ,189; Nick Wilbur ,214; Justin Lourie 233,244-673; Stephanie Loomis ,180; Adam Gordon ,222,258-674; John Loomis ,224,254-628; Patrick Loomis 205,234,235-674; Jason Greene 207,233,206-646; Chris Bentley ,268-637; Jamie Greene ,208; Mike Krawczyk 200,206; Kelly Butler 197; Walt Butler ,203; John McKeighan 221; Johnny White ,204; Skip Gibbs 201.
Wed Night Mixed — 3/4
Matt Wood 228,226,201-655; Matt McCollum 201,204; Jeffrey Loveland Jr. 209,238-628; Dave Ricard Jr. 232; Bryan Warner ,224; Clint Dekalb ,210; Greg Howard ,237; Chipper Gibbs ,212; Lee Bousley 234; Roger Dekalb ,226; Kim Wilbur 189; Nick Wilbur ,213,235-624; Randy Edwards ,206,217-607; Justin Lourie ,214,226-622; Sue Williams ,181; John Loomis ,223,200; Patrick Loomis 226,224-643; Jason Greene ,237-616; Jamie Greene 217,269-642; Mike Krawczyk 248,200,237-685; Kelly Butler ,182; Walt Butler 212.
Slate Valley Juniors — 3/13
Jeff Juckett 235,262,214-711.
Coffee & Donut — 3/13
Kathy Gebo 234,181-576; Marsha Smith 180,182.