Area bowling centers reacting to closure

Owners of local bowling centers sensed it was coming, but that didn’t make things any easier.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Wednesday that bowling centers would have to close indefinitely by 8 p.m. Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t a big shock, with the way news was developing so quickly.
“It’s a different world we’re living in,” said Brandon Bickford, owner of Broadway Lanes in Fort Edward and Slate Valley Lanes in Granville. “Every day since last weekend it has been changing. First it’s no more than 500, then 100, then 10 people. Every day they were tightening it up, so I was, like, ‘They’re going to shut us down.’”
Lake George Lanes & Games manager Chris Collins said he noticed a drop-off in league attendance Friday, and the owners figured it would get worse.
Bickford shut both of his centers down on Monday, as did Lake George Lanes & Games and Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls, according to a letter from owner Doug Bohannon on its Facebook page.
“We abided by the bar and restaurant order,” Bickford said. “I figured if we stayed open Monday night and people saw my parking lots full, they’d say, ‘What are they doing to control the spread?’ So it only seemed right.”
In his Facebook letter, Bohannon said he was reaching out to league officers as well as those people who had booked parties at the alleys.
“It is our civic duty to be a part of the solution in this time of crisis,” Bohannon wrote. “The health and welfare of our staff and our customers is paramount. We will get through this and be back as soon as possible.”
Collins said Lake George Lanes & Games employs nine full-time employees, two salaried and some part-time kids. Bickford said he employs 12 to 15 people, most of them part-time.
Bickford said his leagues pay by the week, but noted most of them were scheduled for six more weeks.
“For a lot of operators, we need those six weeks to make it through the summertime,” Bickford said.
The order to close also comes at a particularly bad time for Bickford, who expanded his Broadway Lanes to add golf simulators, which just arrived last week.
All the operators hope to ride out this bad wave and return, but there is uncertainty in that, too. The sport has seen a fall-off in numbers, and several Capital District alleys have closed in the last few years.
“I’ve been talking to Glens Falls National Bank as to what may be available for small businesses affected by this, but we don’t know yet,” Bickford said.
If it’s possible, Bickford said his bowling centers will return.
“I’m not waving the white flag on the business,” he said. “This is the only thing I’ve known since my father bought Broadway Lanes when I was 20. I’m 46 now. It’s too important to the communities.”
