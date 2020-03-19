Area bowling centers reacting to closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It is our civic duty to be a part of the solution in this time of crisis,” Bohannon wrote. “The health and welfare of our staff and our customers is paramount. We will get through this and be back as soon as possible.”

Collins said Lake George Lanes & Games employs nine full-time employees, two salaried and some part-time kids. Bickford said he employs 12 to 15 people, most of them part-time.

Bickford said his leagues pay by the week, but noted most of them were scheduled for six more weeks.

“For a lot of operators, we need those six weeks to make it through the summertime,” Bickford said.

The order to close also comes at a particularly bad time for Bickford, who expanded his Broadway Lanes to add golf simulators, which just arrived last week.

All the operators hope to ride out this bad wave and return, but there is uncertainty in that, too. The sport has seen a fall-off in numbers, and several Capital District alleys have closed in the last few years.

“I’ve been talking to Glens Falls National Bank as to what may be available for small businesses affected by this, but we don’t know yet,” Bickford said.

If it’s possible, Bickford said his bowling centers will return.

“I’m not waving the white flag on the business,” he said. “This is the only thing I’ve known since my father bought Broadway Lanes when I was 20. I’m 46 now. It’s too important to the communities.”

