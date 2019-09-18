BROADWAY LANES
Fortune Men's 150 — 8/26
Garry Monrian 224,218,206-648; Larry Rushlow 229; Craig Morris 239,231-643; Eric Monrian 232,205-633; Chris Latterell 210,210-606; Gary Mckinney 214,237,215-666; Shawn Mabb 223,257,238-718; Jarrett Morris 240-615; Brandon Burkhart 205; Jeff Morris 240-615; Noah Ringer 216,228; Bill Davidson 221; Frank Cottone Jr 205; Clayton Brockway 210; Larry Haskell Sr 208,208-607; Dan Stimpson 216; John Davis Sr 226,209-627; John Davis Jr 200,218; Tracy Conlon 278-609; Brett Stuttard 226,214,252-692; Pat Brockway 209; Sean Hammond 205,201; Paul Marissal 214; Ray Vantassell 202; George Smith 206; Jamie Perkins 213; Jesse Whorf 217,225,222-664; Robert Eggleston 214; Chris Smith 245,247-679; Steve Lapointe 201,207.
Fortune Men's 150 — 9/9
Adam Berash 215; Jeff Morris 233,226-655; Larry Gaulin 215; Brian Gebo 201,208; Mark Wadsworth 222; Bill Davidson 203,203; Roger Ovitt 234; Garry Monrian 238,279-710; Craig Morris 223,203,258-684; Eric Monrian 258,238-674; Gary Mckinney 209,216-601; Shawn Mabb 234,208,280-722; Earl Macduff 247,236-669; Lance Bergman 202,203; Tyler Dalbey 245; Leon Nash 202; Andy Duggan 217; Pat Brockway 213; Frank Cottone Jr 235; Anthony Pliscofsky 225; Clayton Brockway 225,241-600; Paul Marissal 208,213; Paul Colvin 222; Joel Holden 217,239-628; John Davis Sr 226,256-638; Bryan Scott 202,209; Larry Haskell Sr 216; Dan Stimpson 221-605; John Davis Jr 223,215,211-649; Steve Lapointe 223; Brandin Lebrun 201; Austin Montinello 207; Rex Flaven 229; Andy Conley 211; Jamie Perkins 256,203-656; Robert Eggleston 203,214-603; Ross Boone Jr 201; Chris Smith 242,222-648; Art Dashnaw 203; George Smith 201,201; Ray Vantassell 213; Frank Cottone Sr 204; Cody Brockway 212,228,255-695; Larry Rushlow 220,203.
Martha's Dandee Intercity — 9/12
Dave Gould 243,254-876; JUstin Barcomb 253,257,300-982; Dave Stewarrt 235,232,849; Roy VanDerbogart 243,227,245-933; Nelson Chase 237,226-834; Sean Burnham 232,274,226-909; Jeff Boyer JR 247,277,225-917; Brandon Boyer 256,237,227-920; Nick Fuller 257,269-960; Roger Rivenburgh 223-846; Devan VanGuilder 220,262-902; Rick Bogholtz 229,241,246-928; Barry Bisner 244-864; Tony Azaert 278-831; Bradon Bickford 253,243-890; Joe DeVellis 222,234; Helen Waite 224-840; Eric Stangle 223,242,269-933; Alyssa Pancake 241; John Pancake 236,225-877; Dennis LaFountaine 229,224,277-933; Ryan Benosky 222-850; Tim Prouty 247-813; Paul Greene 226; Jesse Edwards JR 255-845; Ben Keech -838; Gary Plankser 221-812; Barry Latterell 267-828; Chris Rock 246-813; Kara Rapp 257-841; Nick Maille 247,279,222-897; Ian Rose 234,233-880; Jacob Helm 235; John O'Hara 240-822; Elmer Hill 267-878; Brad DeLisle 225-828; Jay LeBrun 257,233-885; Jeff Jones -805; Darren Camp 269-814; Jody Scott 248-860; Greg Smith 225,266,23 6-932; James Skellie 258-844; Adrien 236-833; John Davis JR 279,245,253-974.
KINGPIN'S ALLEY
York/Sycuro Memorial — 9/16
Fran Allen 225,289-691; Kyle Phillips 215,227-623; Isaiah Cody 240-604; Eric Dobert 200; Charles Allen 212; Karen Lawson 181,191.
Wed. Singles Classic — 9/11
Tom Yadanza 257,217,255-927; Bob Evans 278,212,218-890; Karl Wolf 212,233,246-855; Brandon Palladino 202,222; Paul Houck 226; Floyd Butler 256.
Sportsmen Plus — 9/10
Tim Prouty 239,269,276-784; Chris Bruno 259,255,258-772; Kaylee White 211,248,287-74 6; Rick Fredette 238,257,247-742; John Confalone 264,248,216-728; Pete Temeles 212,267,234-713; Wade White 223,290-705; Josh Gitto 280,247-701; Jeff LaFave 278,217-693; Mike LaPointe 245,215,224-684; Jason McCotter 212,236,234-682; Mike Eggleston 228,203,237-668; Glenn Hayner 236,245-664; Mike White II 237,224-655; Harold Lawson 212,259-645; David Shaw 227,222-643; Mark Zingaro 238,225-643; Devan VanGuilder 210,256-642; Mark Ross Jr 235,207-634; Allen Kawa 216,224-629; Elton Smith 244,201-629; Scott McCotter 221,211-628; Meagan Brownell 198,255-623; Donald Swinton 220,211-621; Ricky French 250-621; Joe Hensler 231,210-619; Derek Bruno 247-618; Frank Cataldo 214,208-615; John Morgan Jr 231-610; Cory Nichols 246-607; Barry Brockway 205,202-605; David Morse 201,210-601; Frank Pelletier 205; Steve Gillingham 233; Tom Dickinson 211,215; Cameron Hill 200; Matt Pistoia 212; Mark Owens 200; Gus Carayianni s 203; Moe Holcomb 224; Ralph Woodcock 203; Judy Mitchell 202-557; Maryanne Faranda 213-554; Wyman Swinton 201; Andy Duggan 220,201; Matt Holcomb 216; Corey Millington 215; Cole Wagner 205,209; Bradley Delisle 201; Brandon Boyer 206; Melissa Dickinson 193,190; Paul Houck 235; John Morgan Sr 202; Pat Longe 204; Frank Gorham 209; John Elliott 203; Amber Edwards 202.
Kingpin Classic — 9/9
Ken Companion 237,268,252,259-1016; Brandon Boyer 277,236,259,231-1003; Shawn Junko 245,207,265,268-985; Wade White 227,279,253,213-972; John Confalone 242,268,235,226-971; Dennis LaFontaine 257,244,257,205-963; Gary Plansker 227,266,223,245-961; Howard Raych 279,258,248-959; Don Billington 256,219,210,268-953; Lester Lemery 241,214,257,236-948; Craig Morrell 249,239,224,236-948; Barry Brockway 269,289,206-947; Ryan Benosky 244,235,217,246-942; Frank Cataldo 265,278,228-940; Tim Prouty 278,226,209,225-938; Pete Temeles 299,215,204,215-933; Chris Rock 280,216,216,213-925; Nick Fuller 257,237,246-921; Tom Dickinson 202,201,267,248-918; BK Skiffington 211,254,237,213-915; Vinny Nichols 212,218,247,235-912; Ben Keech 205,212,247,247-911; Barry Bisner 236,215,206,248-905; Adrien Hollister 257,244,222-904; Scott George 235,259,208,201-903; Brad Delisle 246,245,235-902; Darren Camp 246,223,236-901; Walter Thorne 202,204,214,279-899; Dan Billington 254,222,227-895; Bob Evans 268,250-894; Meg Lambert 290,233-892; Devan VanGuilder 211,225,234,218-888; Patrick Loomis 228,258,206-887; Dan Wilson 225,214,224,223-886; Al Barcomb 224,255,203,204-886; Jason McCotter 255,237,205-884; DJ Bohannon 202,254,236-884; Jeff LaFave 238,235,215-880; Meg Ryan 241,215,213,205-874; Mark Zingaro 279,216-874; Brandon Palladino 247,243-868; Rick Bogholtz 277,205,224-867; Larry Varecka 204,235,214,213-866; Tom Graves 238,236,207-862; Jon Greer 234,248-862; Chris Bruno 227,208,222-855; Ben Bohannon 214,232,211-853; Tom Yadanza 233,203,255-850; Emily Wilson 247,200,234-848; Ernie Brennan 215,210,245-840; Al Amodeo 218,204,235-838; Mike White 212,244-838; Sonny Goldsmith 220,203,223-836; Charlie Harten 202,243-833; Nelson Weller 209,216,207,200-832; Barnaby Jones 225,228-815; Dillon Greeno 266,209-815; Tony Maresco 204,210,211-812; John Closson 227,215-809; Josh Clark 224,211,214-808; Mike Evangelista 244,234-808; Rick Clothier 214,208-807; Christian Winters 203,215,205-803; Mike Graves 223,22 1-800.
Corinth Seniors — 9/12
Gary Sampson 235,234,200-669; Bob Ricciardelli Sr 245,244-656; Harold Lawson 202,215-612; Floyd Butler 204,214-602; Frank Pelletier 249; Charles Clements 231; Harry Burdick 215; Doug Smith 214; Rod LaChappelle 203.
Tri Lakes Mixed — 9/11
Dan Wilson 204,213,224-641.
Hurricane — 9/11
Patti Conley 196; Sheri Hammond 180.
Sky Hi — 9/12
Mike Graves 268,234,237-739; Frank Palmer 248,245-692; Kevin Gallagher 217,224-635; Tom Graves 201,202,220-623; Patrick Norris 234-615.
Automotive — 9/12
Jim McNally 223,276,201-700; Glenn Hayner 256,224,209-689; Ron Pliscofsky Jr 210,212,258-680; Frank Cataldo 213,207,259-679; Kevin Weatherwax 231,259-671; Mark Ross Jr 246,224-666; Gary McKinney 257,255-662; Corey Weatherwax 256,210-656; Josh Lewry 213,257-649; Shawn Morehouse 220,231-647; Bill Lewry 222,234-646; Chris Smith 203,215,216-634; Robert Eggleston 259,205-624; Kevin Goodell Jr 210,244-622; Shawn Mabb 223-610; Al Gitto 210,248-606; Scott Bennett Jr 215,201-606; Jim Lewis Jr 232-604; Brad Coulter 227,238-602; John Canfield Jr 245-602; Roy Karig 214; Ross Boone Jr 224; Jim Guy Sr 200; Larry Albert 235; Jim Lewis Sr 210,212; Scott Bennett Sr 225; Stan Durie 215; Andy Duggan 223; Tyler Dalbey 203,201; Howard Raych 212; Ron Pliscofsky Sr 206; Jodie Duggan 186.
Fri. Singles Classic — 9/13
Bob Evans 244,246,210,234-934; Mark Zingaro 279,200,201-873.
Moreau Seniors — 9/16
Larry Varecka 235,201,216-652; Mark Dahlin 196,250-600; Frank Jones 220,215-590; Steve Baker 227,173-564; Jerry Steves 234-538; Paul Clements 183,185-519; Joe Oliveri 176; Mike Ogonowski 181,180; Joan Angell 172.
Sunday Niters — 9/15
Devan Vanguilder 279,225,222-726; John Morgan Jr 247,259,216-722; Chris Belden 208,203,226-637; Nelson Weller III 208; Allen Kawa 223.
L.G. LANES & GAMES
Queensbury Seniors — 9/13
Jim Trudeau 203.
Tyros — 9/10
Cathy Hodgkins 192,201,146-549; Liz White 236; Diane Calvanese 171; Sabrina Harpp 189; Shari Harrison 265,143,170-578; Joan Angell 172; Hazell Annesi 191,142,215-548; Marj Durling 172.
Matinee Dolls — 9/10
Debbie Duell 178.
Tri-County Mixers — 9/10
Joshua Lylyk 208,223; Carl Brainard 210; Matt Hall 213,230; John Root 202; Chris May 226; Stephen Peacock 203; John Gecewicz 200; Fred Supry lll 204; Barry Bisner 214,230,197-641; Joe Mastrodomenico 229,181,193-603; Sabrina Harpp 189; Clarence Marlow 202; Mike Dane 216,236,148-600; Fran Taitel 200; Andrea VanDerwarker 191; Kevin Mulcahy 214; Kevin Ferguson 204,188,241-633; Brian Ferguson 224,201; Donald Clark 203.
Lake George Women — 9/10
Jenn Egglston 207.
Koffee Klatcher — 9/12
Liz White 172; Karen Maxim 189; Karen Valero 193; Cathy Hodgkins 175; Hazell Annesi 180,196; Sabrina Harpp 179; Fran Taitel 225,205,180-610; Shari Harrison 200.
Lake George Women — 9/17
Mary Hoertkorn 188; Sue Trumpick 203; Lynn Bishop 189; Diana Ross 184; Jen Eggleston 183.
Slate Valley Lanes
Northern — 9/17
Dave Morse 204,220,225-649; Bernie Lurvey 238,234-640; barb barnes 189; Sam Mdonald 244; John Teriele 201,238-635; Dan Wood 216; Colleen Wallace 201,202-557; Diane Taft 183; Jackie Martelle 183.
Slate Valley Jrs — 9/13
D.J. Ludwikowski 211.
Mettowee — 9/16
Justin Lourie 223; Herb Sady 211; Jim Lourie 222,207-623; Derrick Prevost 207; Adam Gordon 245-601; Mike Krawczyk 235,204-635; Roy Fifield 200,227-600; Matt Wood 236,213,223-672; Keith Guinipero 207; George Haley 211; Lee Bousley 202; Bernie Lurvey 213; Jeff Loveland 258,233,267-758.
