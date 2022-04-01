Bowling scores — April 1

Slate Valley Lanes
Mettowee — 3/28
Steph Loomis 181; Cody Seaver 203; Bubba Jones 268,259,268-795; Adam Gordon 227-612; Hannah Grenier 225,201-558; Roy Fifield 279,238-716; Alexis mack 194,181,182-557; Herb Sady 237,246-656; Lee Bousley 225,206-619; Henry Allen 202; Skip Gibbs 237; Nick Gebo 211,224,229-664; Ray Johnson 265-608; Chris Gould 267,269-730.
Northern — 3/29
Amy Orvis 211; Sam McDonald 229,202-620; John TeRiele 246,259-700; Barb Barnes 192,189-550; Mike Kushuba 213; Morgan Conlon 212; John Mckeighan 232; Jeff Humphries 247-627; Diane Taft 191; Dave Morse 201; Jeff Ludwikowski 209; Chris Dorn 230,200-611; Steve Manning 200; Tim Wilson 233,223-648; Mike Priest 212,212-622; Justin Wilson 200,203; Nick Wilbur 203.
Wednesday Mixed — 3/30
Kelly Butler 181; Jim Frost 216; Jason Tooley 237-619; Rusty Wescott 246,205-613; Ed Presseau Sr 204,211-602; Jamie Greene 233; Justin Lourie 225,257-679; Mark Towslee 252-605; Chri Dorn 200; James Tisi 222,210-613; Matt Wood 239,289-714; Mary Warner 182; Bryan Warner 215,246-653; Clint Dekalb 219; Michael Campbell 202; Matt Baker 237,256-667.
Coffee & Donut — 4/1
Mary Talmadge 186.