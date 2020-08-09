You have permission to edit this article.
Bovair, St. Claire recognized by ICBL
Two local baseball players were recognized by the Independent Collegiate Baseball League on Sunday.

South Glens Falls graduate Connor Bovair and Whitehall graduate Evan St. Claire were recognized as Week No. 5 Performers of the Week.

Bovair, who will be a freshman at Siena College in the fall, is a pitcher for the Albany Dutch. He threw three innings of no-hit ball and struck out six in a game Thursday.

St. Claire, a junior at Siena, went 6 for 19 with a double, four RBIs and two stolen bases in six games.

