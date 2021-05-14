Bolen sisters named second-team All-NEC

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Sisters Devon and Caitlin Bolen of Queensbury, both seniors at Bryant University, were named last week to the All-Northeast Conference women's lacrosse second team.

The Bolen twins — triplets, actually, their brother attends Plattsburgh State — combined for 63 goals this spring for the 7-6 Bulldogs. They have played lacrosse since they were in first grade, for coach Bill White in the Adirondack Girls Lacrosse League.

Caitlin Bolen was Bryant's leading scorer this season with 38 goals, and finished second in the NEC, averaging 3.17 goals per game.

Devon Bolen highlighted her senior season with a career-best six goals and seven draw controls in the Bulldogs' win over Central Connecticut on Senior Day, April 24. She finished second on the team in scoring with 25 goals.

