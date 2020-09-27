Bob Henke column: What to believe, and not believe

Long ago and far away, before the crust of the earth cooled, I was a graduate student and every year there was a graduate student picnic. This was not a wise move for the anthropology department. Instead of civilized things like horseshoes or cornhole, our games included things like trying to hit a pumpkin at 60 yards with a spear and atlatl.
I do not recall anyone actually hitting said pumpkin but someone did fling one of the spears right through the convertible top of the chairman’s 442. At that juncture, it was starting to rain and we abruptly decided to fold the picnic and reconvene in an indoor venue just down the road.
This was both a good idea, in case the chairman noticed the hole in his roof, and a bad idea, for the place chosen was a western motif grill frequented by local construction workers. Insofar as most of the male students sported long hair and it was the early 70s, this was a poor fit. I was sort of out of the exchange of insult that started since my hair style was adopted in the 6th grade and has not changed since then. By and by, I felt the need to recycle and found the men’s room was on the second floor above the bar, accessed by a convoluted set of stairs and two landings.
When I emerged, one of the wives had pushed the “banter” over the limit. They were marching out in a huff and behind them the fight was in full swing. This is something of a pun, for standing on the landing I noticed one of the big wagon wheel chandeliers and my limited brain recalled how, in the cowboy movies, the good guy always came swinging down into the fight on a chandelier. It took nothing more than the impulse and I launched — grabbing the faux wagon wheel, which pulled out of the ceiling, sending me plummeting to a perfect landing on a table flat on my butt and shortly thereafter having the chandelier hit my head, knocking me cold. I came to as they were stuffing me into a car complaining that it would have been nice to have had some help in the altercation.
The point is — not everything you see on TV is true. The same holds true for one of the monster seeking series that aired this week. It had to do with large wild cats supposedly stalking our woods and suburban backyards. Unfortunately, one part of it involved some DNA testing, which was conducted in a Saratoga lab.
The program was barely started before my phone rang with someone railing about “proof” there was a black jaguar running wild in our area. I tuned in to the show and was actually watching when someone texted me about the video of a black leopard stalking through a backyard. It was video of her backyard all right, but the leopard was a made-for-TV avatar (and a poor one at that) to illustrate what the lady saw but did not get on camera.
For the remaining two dozen-plus people who have brought it to my attention, the finding was that if there was something, it was raised domestically and either released or escaped, unreported because it is illegal. I did get a kick out of the guys using the thermal imaging who kept saying their “hotspots” looked nothing like a deer when they actually looked exactly like a deer and always turned out to be deer.
The bottom line is, if you are in California where they have “don’t mess with the lions” laws about cougars, you stand a slight chance of getting attacked. In upstate New York, your chance of attack is about the same as getting struck by lightning while getting great cell service while riding on effective public transportation.
Having already been dragged into the rabbit hole of questions, I may as well clean up the ones I did not get to last week and start next month with a clean slate.
I think I am seeing a lot more porcupines lately, both live and as roadkill. Why is that?
I think you are correct, at least it is something I have noted this summer as well. The reasons are probably obscure, as are most of the cyclic population changes in wildlife. People have also commented on the fact the trail cameras are picking up far fewer fisher this year. Since fisher are one of the only predators that routinely kill and eat porcupine this may have an effect.
It also may be that the perceived increase is simply the same number of animals moving around more in search of food because the dry weather makes the cambium layer of trees thinner and less nutritious. Perhaps next year will show if there is really an increase. The lady whose horse got a facefull from a porky after the salt block expressed the wish for some sort of biblical plague against the species, so maybe not?
I think I saw a golden eagle in East Greenwich. I saw on a TV documentary they were only found out west. Could I be right?
Once again, do not believe everything you see on TV. I have not seen the bird(s) you report but I have heard from a good observer that there are two goldens in the area. The “bald” part of bald eagles refers to their legs. If the legs are feathered all the way to the feet, it is likely a golden. They also tend to look a bit beefier than the balds, especially the juveniles, which they would more closely resemble.
As far as being found exclusively in the west, not so much. During my Conservation career, I handled two golden eagles — one in Indian Lake and one in West Fort Ann. Golden eagles, although found less frequently than in the western U.S., do have an established eastern population. Unlike the bald eagle tree platforms, goldens tend to nest on sheer, inaccessible cliffs. There have been no productive nest sites in New York since the early 1900s. There are nest sites in eastern Canada and hundreds of goldens are seen by the various migration monitors every year.
In 1992, a pair started a nest in southeastern New York during the winter but so far have never used it. They return in the fall but leave again in the spring, apparently for a nest site up north. The reason for the decline in the east is closely related to our effectiveness at forest fire suppression, which eliminates the succession of low brush land that is the preferred hunting habitat for golden eagles. In the winter, they tend to focus on carrion, often in concert with the bald eagles.
Why are there no nuts on the nut trees this year? The weather show says climate change.
It is not universal. Although all of mine are barren, I have seen some hickories and black walnuts around. I think it was the snowfall and dip into subzero temperatures in May, which killed all the blossoms and forced the trees to refoliate. Some of the protected areas did not lose all the blossoms. On our pear trees, the top two-thirds of the trees got frozen. We had fruit in a thin band, just above the ground, all around the trees.
So do not believe everything you see on TV, especially in western shows. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
