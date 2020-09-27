Bob Henke column: What to believe, and not believe

Long ago and far away, before the crust of the earth cooled, I was a graduate student and every year there was a graduate student picnic. This was not a wise move for the anthropology department. Instead of civilized things like horseshoes or cornhole, our games included things like trying to hit a pumpkin at 60 yards with a spear and atlatl.

I do not recall anyone actually hitting said pumpkin but someone did fling one of the spears right through the convertible top of the chairman’s 442. At that juncture, it was starting to rain and we abruptly decided to fold the picnic and reconvene in an indoor venue just down the road.

This was both a good idea, in case the chairman noticed the hole in his roof, and a bad idea, for the place chosen was a western motif grill frequented by local construction workers. Insofar as most of the male students sported long hair and it was the early 70s, this was a poor fit. I was sort of out of the exchange of insult that started since my hair style was adopted in the 6th grade and has not changed since then. By and by, I felt the need to recycle and found the men’s room was on the second floor above the bar, accessed by a convoluted set of stairs and two landings.