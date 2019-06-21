UTICA — The Utica Blue Sox found the Glens Falls Dragons’ pitching to their liking Friday, pounding out 14 hits in a 10-3 win in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action at Murnane Field.
Utica scored three runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back, also scoring in the third, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
It was the third consecutive loss for the Dragons, who have fallen out of the top four in the East Division. They return home to East Field on Saturday to play Saugerties. The Dragons struck first with a run in the top of the first as Nick Kondo (1 for 3, RBI, 2 runs) scored on a bases-loaded walk. Kondo drove in another run in Glens Falls’ eighth inning. Brian Hart went 1 for 2 with an RBI for the Dragons, while Robbie Young and Malik Spratling each went 3 for 5 to lead Utica.
Blue Sox 10, Dragons 3
Glens Falls (6-8) 100 000 020 — 3 4 0
Utica (9-5) 301 013 11x — 10 14 0
WP — Mike Bovenzi. LP — Peter Kemble. 2B — Nick Kondo (GF), Evan St. Claire (GF), Tyler Simon (U), Malik Spratling (U), Vincenzo Castronovo (U). HR — Robbie Young (U).
