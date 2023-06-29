Emma Blondin pitched a one-hit shutout as Fort Ann defeated Hartford 12-0 in Tri-County Middle League softball on Thursday.
Fort Ann scored four times in the first inning and added four more in the third. Blondin drove in four runs with a single, a double and a triple. Baylee Wright hit a pair of singles.
TCML BASEBALL
WARRENSBURG 13, FORT ANN 1: Louis Lang (3-0) pitched three innings of no-hit ball as Warrensburg defeated Fort Ann.
Caleb Remington went 2 for 2 with a double and a home run. Jace Hubert added a double and three runs. Warrensburg is 3-0.