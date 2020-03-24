BLOG: What was the rush?

Probably, this isn't worth debating.

It may later turn out the remaining winter high school sports championships, which were canceled on Monday, couldn't have been played under any circumstance.

If we get back on the fields by the end of April, then a truncated spring season can be played, possibly even with state full tournaments. An attempt to finish out the winter season would make it impossible for some smaller schools to fill out rosters in multiple sports.

And if schools stay closed for the next two months, we might not see a spring season at all.

There is, however, a scenario where the coronavirus lockdown extends just long enough to wipe out the spring season, but there's still time early in June to finish the state basketball tournament and hold the state bowling tournament. I'm leaving out hockey because you need ice, which may not be available that deep into the spring.

Which is why I ask, what was the hurry to cancel the winter season? This decision could have been delayed to the last week of April, when we may known more about where we stand.