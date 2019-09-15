{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some of the big events happening this week in high school sports:

MONDAY

Boys soccer — Queensbury at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m. This Foothills Council North matchup features two hot scorers: The Spartans' Teddy Borgos (12 goals, four assists) and the Indians' Cyrus Guillet (five goals).

Volleyball — Hudson Falls at Argyle, 5 p.m. Two traditionally strong programs meet in a non-league match. 

TUESDAY

Girls soccer — South High at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m. These two Foothills North rivals meet for this first time this year. South High is the defending champion, while Queensbury is unbeaten in Foothills play.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Hoosic Valley at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m. The Witches are off to 5-0 start. Hoosic Valley has bounced back with a pair of wins after dropping its first two. 

FRIDAY

Football — Warrensburg vs. Corinth-Fort Edward (at Corinth), 7 p.m. Warrensburg gets a tuneup for next week's Class D showdown at Whitehall.

SATURDAY

Field hockey — South Glens Falls at Johnstown, 10 a.m. The improving Bulldogs travel to league favorite and undefeated Johnstown for a key Foothills Council game.

Football — Johnstown at Hudson Falls, 1:30 p.m. Hudson Falls needs to get its offense untracked. They'll try against a Class B North foe.

