Here's a look at some of the noteworthy high school sports events coming up this week:
TUESDAY
Girls soccer — Fort Ann at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.: Fort Ann is unbeaten in the Adirondack League (4-0) and overall (7-0), while B-W has suffered only one loss, a one-goal decision vs. defending champion Lake George.
Volleyball — South High at Queensbury, 6 p.m.: Both teams come into the match unbeaten in the Foothills. They met in the Section II semifinals last year, with South High advancing.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer — South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.: South High has yet to be beaten (6-0) in the Foothills. The Black Horses (3-3) are jockeying for position in the league.
FRIDAY
You have free articles remaining.
Football — Warrensburg at Whitehall, 7 p.m.: A showdown of Class D contenders with 3-0 records shapes up as two power-running teams go head-to-head.
Football — Queensbury at Saratoga, 7 p.m.: An intriguing non-league contest matches last year’s Class A and AA sectional runners-up. Queensbury has looked overpowering in its last two games, but Saratoga has struggled.
Boys soccer — Fort Ann at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.: Two of the Adirondack League’s traditional powers meet in an East-West clash. Both the Cardinals (5-0) and the Warriors (4-0) are undefeated in league play.
SATURDAY
Cross country — Several local teams will take part in the K-DAWG Invitational at Moreau Rec, 9 a.m.
Girls soccer — Queensbury at Averill Park, 11 a.m. — Queensbury is having a strong year at 7-1 and Averill Park is the Section II defending champ. Both are state-ranked in Class A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.