Several high school basketball games scheduled for tonight have been postponed because of the weather, but others appear to be going forward.
Here are the basketball games we're aware of that have been postponed:
- Fort Ann vs. Corinth boys and girls.
- Fort Edward vs. North Warren boys and girls.
- Plattsburgh vs. Greenwich boys.
- Johnsburg-Minerva vs. Beekmantown girls.
- Galway vs. Saratoga Catholic boys and girls.
As of 4 p.m., these games were still scheduled to be played:
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- Granville vs. Warrensburg boys and girls.
- Gloversville at Glens Falls boys.
- Queensbury at Scotia boys.
- Johnstown at South Glens Falls boys.
- Schuylerville at Hudson Falls boys.
We have not been able to track down information on some other games. This post will be updated as further information becomes available.
NOTE: This post has been updated with the South High and Hudson Falls planning to play their games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.