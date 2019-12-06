{{featured_button_text}}

Several high school basketball games scheduled for tonight have been postponed because of the weather, but others appear to be going forward.

Here are the basketball games we're aware of that have been postponed:

  • Fort Ann vs. Corinth boys and girls.
  • Fort Edward vs. North Warren boys and girls.
  • Plattsburgh vs. Greenwich boys.
  • Johnsburg-Minerva vs. Beekmantown girls.
  • Galway vs. Saratoga Catholic boys and girls.

As of 4 p.m., these games were still scheduled to be played:

  • Granville vs. Warrensburg boys and girls.
  • Gloversville at Glens Falls boys.
  • Queensbury at Scotia boys.
  • Johnstown at South Glens Falls boys.
  • Schuylerville at Hudson Falls boys.

We have not been able to track down information on some other games. This post will be updated as further information becomes available.

NOTE: This post has been updated with the South High and Hudson Falls planning to play their games.

