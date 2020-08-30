BLOG: More on the Hometown Classic of 2010

Rose was the first person I tried to contact, figuring he'd be tough to reach. After all, he's a pretty important guy who worked at a big university a long ways from here. But one email request got me his phone number and I called him the same day.

When the Hometown Classic was played in December of 2010, nobody could have known just how good that season would be for BYU. The Cougars eventually went 32-5 and Jimmer Fredette averaged close to 30 points per game.

"No question, that was the most unique season in the years I coached, because of the consistency of our team," Rose said. "Jimmer was a big part of that."

Post-Star reporters:

Rarely do we bring our own reporters into a story, but I thought Tim McManus and Alicia Johnson could offer some insight into that game.

McManus was here in 2007 when Fredette lost his final high school game with Glens Falls in the state championship game. That was present in McManus' mind when Fredette left the court to a standing ovation at the end of the Hometown Classic.

"He didn't get that happy sendoff at home," McManus said. "I thought that happy moment was his sendoff (in the Hometown Classic). He got to leave the court on his terms."