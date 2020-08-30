BLOG: More on the Hometown Classic of 2010

It took about five weeks to track down everyone I interviewed for this weekend's Where Are They Now story on the Hometown Classic of 2010.
Everyone I talked to was generous with their time and had a lot to say, but you can only fit so much into a story of this size. At 2,400 words, it was quite long by today's newspaper standards.
So here's a little bit extra from those interviews. I'll throw in some quotes that didn't make the story, as well as some background information on interviewing the subjects.
Tony Hammel, Fredette's high school coach:
Hammel has a pretty good perspective on Fredette, having coached him in high school.
"It was unbelievable for the hometown, for Glens Falls, first to see him in high school and then to go through a great career at BYU, then come back to his hometown and do that," he said.
Hammel was one of those who flew to Provo, Utah to watch Fredette in his Senior Night game in 2011. He said it's hard to describe just how big a star Jimmer was in that town. They went out to eat with Fredette, and everywhere, people would stop him for pictures or autographs.
Mike Lonergan, the UVM coach in 2010:
I remembered that Lonergan was a good sport in dealing with the media in 2010, especially with regard to their odd position as a "home team" in Glens Falls. They had trouble getting tickets for their own fans, even though Vermont is just a couple of hours' drive away.
In looking back at the game, he half-jokingly said if he could change anything, he would have asked for neutral officials. The Catamounts really were up against the odds, when you think about it — they were playing against a Top 25 team with almost the entire building against them, and the referees were from the Mountain West Conference.
His departure from George Washington University came with some controversy and I could only scratch the surface in the story. Click here for The Washington Post's story that was written before his dismissal. Click here for a lengthy Deadspin story that portrays it as a struggle between the coach and the athletic director.
Dave Rose, then the BYU coach:
Rose was the first person I tried to contact, figuring he'd be tough to reach. After all, he's a pretty important guy who worked at a big university a long ways from here. But one email request got me his phone number and I called him the same day.
When the Hometown Classic was played in December of 2010, nobody could have known just how good that season would be for BYU. The Cougars eventually went 32-5 and Jimmer Fredette averaged close to 30 points per game.
"No question, that was the most unique season in the years I coached, because of the consistency of our team," Rose said. "Jimmer was a big part of that."
Post-Star reporters:
Rarely do we bring our own reporters into a story, but I thought Tim McManus and Alicia Johnson could offer some insight into that game.
McManus was here in 2007 when Fredette lost his final high school game with Glens Falls in the state championship game. That was present in McManus' mind when Fredette left the court to a standing ovation at the end of the Hometown Classic.
"He didn't get that happy sendoff at home," McManus said. "I thought that happy moment was his sendoff (in the Hometown Classic). He got to leave the court on his terms."
Alex Matthews and Pete Tobey also covered the game for us. There was criticism of the amount of coverage in the comments online after the game, which I thought was just plain silly. Two Division I men's basketball teams, along with one of the nation's top players, is playing in front of a standing-room-only crowd in your back yard. Pretty hard to over-cover that.
Al Fredette, Jimmer's dad:
I mentioned to Al that Rose, the BYU coach, had said these "hometown" games can be tough for the local star because of all the distractions.
"He just felt like it was another game," Al said of his son. "He just had to do what he usually does."
T.J. Fredette, Jimmer's brother:
T.J. performed at halftime of the Hometown Classic. I asked him if he was nervous, given that the entire Glens Falls community would be watching.
"I feel like I didn't even have a chance to get nervous," he said. "As soon as I walked in the building, I was talking to media, talking to friends, watching Jimmer and the team. ... Everything went by quick. I've done some big ones at BYU. I was pretty comfortable in that environment."
