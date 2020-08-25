BLOG: Long way to go before we play high school sports

High school sports got the "green light" on Monday to start practicing and playing on a limited basis.
Think of it more like a yellow light. There's a long way to go before we see any games played.
A lot can happen between now and Sept. 21. The biggest thing to watch is what happens when schools open after Labor Day. If the coronavirus starts showing up in schools, as it has in colleges, you can bet state officials will reconsider this.
There are lots of decisions yet to be made by state sports officials. Can they play a full league schedule before it snows? Is a sectional playoff possible? How do you socially distance a team on a single bus headed to a road game?
The local coronavirus statistics have been good. Warren and Washington counties have been reporting only a handful of new cases per week; Saratoga is just a bit higher. That's good news.
The main concern with sports is that you're mixing athletes together from different communities every couple of days. Since there is no testing, and the incubation period can be up to two weeks, one case of sickness in a sport like soccer or field hockey could shut down several teams.
For that reason, I think the best course of action is to keep the games as local as possible and play only for league or divisional titles. For the Foothills Council, that would mean playing only within the North Division.
That's not what most of you want, but just getting on the field would be a pretty big victory at this point. If you try to overreach, you might sabotage the whole thing.
Look at what's happened with Major League Baseball. Teams have been shut down for up to a week because of coronavirus cases. And MLB has a full testing protocol, something high school teams won't have.
The fact that football was left off the list of high school sports that can start up on Sept. 21 should be no surprise to anyone. I suspect state officials will think very carefully before they play full contact sports.
We're going to be dealing with this for quite a long time. The first vaccine isn't expected until late this year or early next year. Then you have to manufacture the stuff, ship it and inoculate 300 million Americans. High school athletes won't be near the top of the vaccine priority list.
We may be ducking and weaving the virus well into 2021.
