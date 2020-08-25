BLOG: Long way to go before we play high school sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High school sports got the "green light" on Monday to start practicing and playing on a limited basis.

Think of it more like a yellow light. There's a long way to go before we see any games played.

A lot can happen between now and Sept. 21. The biggest thing to watch is what happens when schools open after Labor Day. If the coronavirus starts showing up in schools, as it has in colleges, you can bet state officials will reconsider this.

There are lots of decisions yet to be made by state sports officials. Can they play a full league schedule before it snows? Is a sectional playoff possible? How do you socially distance a team on a single bus headed to a road game?

The local coronavirus statistics have been good. Warren and Washington counties have been reporting only a handful of new cases per week; Saratoga is just a bit higher. That's good news.

The main concern with sports is that you're mixing athletes together from different communities every couple of days. Since there is no testing, and the incubation period can be up to two weeks, one case of sickness in a sport like soccer or field hockey could shut down several teams.