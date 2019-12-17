BLOG: High school sports postponements

Here's a list of the weather-related postponements for high school sports events scheduled for Tuesday night.
You have free articles remaining.
Needless to say, there are probably other postponements we are not yet aware of. It is highly unusual for high school sports events to be held during a snowstorm, so check a website or make a call if you plan to attend a game.
This list will be updated with other postponements as they become available.
- South High at Queensbury boys basketball, postponed.
- Gloversville at Schuylerville boys basketball, postponed to Jan. 3 with a 3 p.m. JV start.
- Warrensburg at Argyle girls basketball, postponed.
- Argyle at Warrensburg boys basketball, postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 6.
- Cambridge at Hoosic Valley boys basketball, postponed.
- Waterford at Greenwich boys basketball, postponed.
- Lake George at Salem girls basketball, postponed.
- Fort Ann at Granville girls basketball, postponed.
- Ballston Spa at Saratoga Springs girls basketball, postponed.
- North Warren at Hartford girls basketball, postponed.
- Fort Edward at Hadley-Luzerne girls basketball, postponed.
- Hadley-Luzerne at Fort Edward boys basketball, postponed.
- Hudson Falls at Scotia boys basketball, postponed, rescheduled to Dec. 18 with a 5:30 p.m. JV start.
- Scotia at Hudson Falls girls basketball, postponed.
- Stillwater at Spa Catholic boys basketball, postponed.
- Glens Falls at Amsterdam boys basketball, postponed.
- Corinth at Whitehall girls basketball, postponed.