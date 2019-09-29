{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some of the big events coming up on the high school sports schedule this week: 

TUESDAY

Swimming: Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m. — The local pool rivals clash for the only time this season in a dual meet. Meets are held at the elementary school pool.

Girls soccer: Lake George at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m. — Lake George is 5-0 in Adirondack League play and ranked 10th in the state in Class C. Fort Ann is 5-1 in the league and ranked 14th in Class D.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer: Queensbury at South High, 7 p.m. — Two Foothills Council contenders come together under the lights. SGF is unbeaten (8-0, 10-0-1). Queensbury suffered its only loss earlier this season vs. the Bulldogs.

THURSDAY

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Field Hockey: Queensbury at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m. — The Foothills Council’s top two teams meet for the second time this season. The first one resulted in Johnstown, still undefeated, rallying for a 2-1 victory.

FRIDAY

Football: Mechanicville at Greenwich, 7 p.m. — Resurgent Greenwich is 3-1 and takes on Mechanicville (2-2) in a clash of Class C contenders trying to bounce back from subpar seasons.

Volleyball: Lake George at Hartford, 6:30 p.m. — Lake George, undefeated in the Adirondack League, looks to earn another important win over an always-strong Tanagers squad.

SATURDAY

Football: Holy Trinity at Cambridge-Salem, 1 p.m. — Two state-ranked foes clash in a matchup of recent state finalists.

Cross country: Grout Invitational, 9 a.m. — Several local teams will compete in this prestigious meet at Schenectady Central Park.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments