Here are some of the big events coming up on the high school sports schedule this week:
TUESDAY
Swimming: Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m. — The local pool rivals clash for the only time this season in a dual meet. Meets are held at the elementary school pool.
Girls soccer: Lake George at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m. — Lake George is 5-0 in Adirondack League play and ranked 10th in the state in Class C. Fort Ann is 5-1 in the league and ranked 14th in Class D.
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer: Queensbury at South High, 7 p.m. — Two Foothills Council contenders come together under the lights. SGF is unbeaten (8-0, 10-0-1). Queensbury suffered its only loss earlier this season vs. the Bulldogs.
THURSDAY
You have free articles remaining.
Field Hockey: Queensbury at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m. — The Foothills Council’s top two teams meet for the second time this season. The first one resulted in Johnstown, still undefeated, rallying for a 2-1 victory.
FRIDAY
Football: Mechanicville at Greenwich, 7 p.m. — Resurgent Greenwich is 3-1 and takes on Mechanicville (2-2) in a clash of Class C contenders trying to bounce back from subpar seasons.
Volleyball: Lake George at Hartford, 6:30 p.m. — Lake George, undefeated in the Adirondack League, looks to earn another important win over an always-strong Tanagers squad.
SATURDAY
Football: Holy Trinity at Cambridge-Salem, 1 p.m. — Two state-ranked foes clash in a matchup of recent state finalists.
Cross country: Grout Invitational, 9 a.m. — Several local teams will compete in this prestigious meet at Schenectady Central Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.