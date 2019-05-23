I’ll never forget the feeling.
Rocking some baggy dress pants with the dated shirt to match, I walked into The Post-Star on a cold December afternoon without a clue of what lay ahead. I was 1,200 miles from any family or friends with only a passion for sports journalism pushing me through 76 Lawrence St’s heavy front door.
Sports editor Greg Brownell greeted me and the routine first-day hoopla commenced.
I’d grown used to this. Since graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2016, I’d held internships with the Minnesota Vikings, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Sporting News in Charlotte.
First days to me were like arriving game-ready. There were no nerves or worries because I left them in Minnesota.
When Greg introduced me to The Post-Star staff, Editor-in-Chief Ken Tingley shook my hand and said,
“Young people do not seem to stick around here long but you’ll do good work and maybe win some awards.”
He nailed that.
After 18-months, my time at The Post-Star concludes Friday.
For the small blip in history that I was in Glens Falls, I experienced so much.
Queensbury captured its first baseball state championship. Then five months later Glens Falls football won states too.
I witnessed Lake George boys basketball reclaim its state crown then follow that up by stringing together a Section II record 54 straight wins, cementing the Warriors’ legacy as one of the greatest area high school basketball teams ever.
Then there was Joseph Girard III.
I know you all have read plenty of coverage on that young man and his teammates at Glens Falls. Since I’ve probably said enough, allow me this parting thought.
Though I do not know exactly where I am headed next in my career, I know without question I will remain in sports journalism. Like most young writers, my goal is to soon be the beat writer of a major college or professional team at a respected publication.
I’ll have a long career in this industry. I am hell-bent on that. Which means I’ll see many nail-biting games and signature athletic moments as I climb.
However, my gut tells me I’ll never experience anything like what Joseph Girard III accomplished. If you were here, then you felt it. And if all you had were some tweets and my words to cling to, then I appreciate you reading, and you know exactly what transpired here.
JG3 took us all on an unprecedented ride. A roller coaster with no drops or valleys, just one high after another.
During the final two months of his career, I had many reach out to me. I am sorry I could not get back to everyone but please know I am beyond grateful for your readership. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, which will never be duplicated.
Like his mother and father, there are too many parents to name. But thank you for letting me tell your children’s stories. I never came across a young adult unworthy of coverage. You all accepted and respected me, making my life here wonderful.
However, shout out Frann Flatley because, for one, I know you are reading this and two, I know I’d hear it on Twitter if I didn’t try to spell your family name correctly one last time.
I’ll miss moments with students, athletic directors, coaches and parents as much as I’ll miss the excitement and unmatched innocence of high school athletics.
I’ll miss this town. Playing “old mans basketball” at the YMCA here was always the highlight of my week. Those guys are all ballers, especially Lou.
All I got is love for the NBA YMCA League, and I encourage anyone looking for some good run to sign up.
I’ll miss Saratoga Springs, my home for the past 18 months. Bailey’s Café is the greatest place on earth to spend a Sunday.
Most importantly, I’ll miss The Post-Star.
Every gig I had prior to this was an internship. Meaning, my end date was always predetermined. Saying goodbye on my own terms is a new and poignant process.
A brilliant poet once said, “If you admire somebody then you should go ahead and tell them because people never get the flowers while they can still smell them.”
With that in mind, thank you to everyone at The Post-Star. Under the tutelage of Greg Brownell and Ken Tingley, I found my voice. Working alongside Pete Tobey and Will Springstead taught me what it meant to be a professional.
To our copy editors, news reporters, advertising staff and everyone in this storied building, I truly appreciate you all. It has been real.
Like many on The Post-Star alumni list, I’ll visit soon. As I illustrated above, there are too many reasons to return.
Eighteen months ago, I did not know what I was walking into.
Now I know.
I fell into growth, and I’ll cherish the memories that come with such youthful self-discovery.
I’m serious.
