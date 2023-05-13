Blake, Bertasso lead way in Prospect Mt. race Post-Star staff report May 13, 2023 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE GEORGE — Eric Blake of West Hartford, Connecticut, was the top finisher in the 33rd annual Prospect Mountain Road Race on Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Blake ran the 5.67-mile course — uphill all the way to the top — in 35 minutes, 15 seconds. Shaun Donegan was second and Jim Sweeney placed third.Karen Bertasso of Selkirk was the top female runner in 42:17, followed by Tara Peck and Tricia Longo. The race was completed by 157 of the 180 registered runners. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sports Athletics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Girard looks forward to a fifth season, at Clemson Joseph Girard III is headed south to play basketball. Clemson won out because he felt more "comfortable" with the school in South Carolina. New turf fields, and lights, sprouting up around the area A flurry of projects is bringing a new look to some campuses in the area, with athletic facilities getting upgrades, and in some cases, a whol… ROUNDUP: Granville stays unbeaten with lopsided win Tuesday's high school baseball roundup. Witches capture Wasaren League softball crown Sophia Boice drove in the winning run in the seventh inning as the Greenwich Witches beat Tamarac 5-4 in the Wasaren League softball champions… ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls clinches Foothills Council title Tuesday's high school softball roundup. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video NHL enforcers live 10 years less than other players, study reveals Madrid Open organizers apologize after women's double controversy Madrid Open organizers apologize after women's double controversy Former NFL player is facing prison time for fatal drunk driving wreck Former NFL player is facing prison time for fatal drunk driving wreck Messi's father refutes rumors of deal to play in Saudi Arabia Messi's father refutes rumors of deal to play in Saudi Arabia