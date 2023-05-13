LAKE GEORGE — Eric Blake of West Hartford, Connecticut, was the top finisher in the 33rd annual Prospect Mountain Road Race on Saturday.

Blake ran the 5.67-mile course — uphill all the way to the top — in 35 minutes, 15 seconds. Shaun Donegan was second and Jim Sweeney placed third.

Karen Bertasso of Selkirk was the top female runner in 42:17, followed by Tara Peck and Tricia Longo. The race was completed by 157 of the 180 registered runners.

Top 40 Runners Runner (City);Time 1. Eric Blake (West Hartford, Conn.);35:15 2. Shaun Donegan (Malta);38:16 3. Jim Sweeney (Albany);39:36 4. Jared Dybas (Groton, Conn.);40:58 5. Rob Barracca (East Meadow);41:01 6. Alejandro Gauna (Delmar);41:56 7. Jacob Erdman (Lake George);42:08 8. Karen Bertasso (Selkirk);42:17 9. Michael Bodnar (Westport);42:33 10. Tara Peck (Gansevoort);42:45 11. Thomas Gabriel (Niskayuna);43:23 12. Nick Underwood (Queensbury);43:29 13. Frankie Disomma (Adirondack);43:52 14. Michael Austin (Slingerlands);44:46 15. Ben Heller (Troy);45:01 16. Greg Potestio (Delmar);45:46 17. Michael Ventimiglia (Queensbury);45:49 18. Tricia Longo (Waterford);46:09 19. Peter Koch (Delmar);46:11 20. Paul Mueller (Delmar);46:35 21. Joe Marasco (Queensbury);46:45 22. Brian Northan (Guilderland);47:36 23. William Amoriell (Peru);48:35 24. Matt Vernon (Sunderland, Vt.);48:57 25. Joe Cetnar (Fort Johnson);49:08 26. Andrew Eyer (Gansevoort);49:16 27. Tom Portuese (Queensbury);49:42 28. Elizabeth Chauhan (Albany);49:55 29. Justine Trybendis (Glens Falls);50:03 30. Margaret MacDonald (Gansevoort); 50:14 31. David Newman (Albany);50:28 32. Michael Stalker (Chestertown);50:59 33. Kevin Karashay (Glens Falls);51:07 34. Gabriel McGarry (Slingerlands);51:21 35. Andrew Snell (Queensbury);51:44 37. Beth Stalker (Chestertown);51:54 38. Jeff Gould (Gardner, Mass.);51:57 39. Timothy Bardin (Queensbury);52:34 40. Erin Rightmyer (Delmar);52:56