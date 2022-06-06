Big sixth inning leads Mohawks past Dragons

AMSTERDAM — Amsterdam scored six times in the sixth inning to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 9-5 at Shuttleworth Park on Monday.

The Dragons dropped to 1-4 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

Zach Gardiner drove in three runs for the Mohawks, who are unbeaten in four games. Von Baker picked up the win with two innings of relief work.

Reece DeCastro, Eddie Yamin and Martin Marintchev had two hits apiece for the Dragons, who are off on Tuesday before returning home to face Mohawk Valley in a 7 p.m. game at East Field on Wednesday.

