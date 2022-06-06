 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big sixth inning leads Mohawks past Dragons

  • 0

AMSTERDAM — Amsterdam scored six times in the sixth inning to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 9-5 at Shuttleworth Park on Monday.

The Dragons dropped to 1-4 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

Zach Gardiner drove in three runs for the Mohawks, who are unbeaten in four games. Von Baker picked up the win with two innings of relief work.

Reece DeCastro, Eddie Yamin and Martin Marintchev had two hits apiece for the Dragons, who are off on Tuesday before returning home to face Mohawk Valley in a 7 p.m. game at East Field on Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 athletes who have promised to donate their brains for research

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News