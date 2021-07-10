Big sixth inning helps Albany beat Dragons

GLENS FALLS — Albany scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the sixth on the way to a 12-5 victory over the Glens Falls Dragons at East Field on Saturday night.

The Dragons, who fell to 7-23 this summer in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, finish the weekend with a 7 p.m. home game against Amsterdam on Sunday.

The Dutchmen had 10 hits and took advantage of six Glens Falls errors on Saturday night. Adam Zebrowski led the visitors, going 2 for 4 with four RBIs.

The Dragons took a 4-3 lead with a three-run fourth inning. An error, a Michael Gorman double and a Jack Stolper single pushed across the runs.

Albany tied the game with a run in the fifth and had a 7-4 lead when the sixth was finished. Three additional Albany runs crossed in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

Cole Durkan and Stolper had two-hits nights for Glens Falls. Zachary Vavasour started and went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs (one earned).

On Friday, the Dragons were on the losing end of a 13-1 score in Amsterdam. Gorman led the Dragons at the plate, going 2 for 3. Glens Falls never recovered from a 6-0 first inning.

